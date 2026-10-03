Join the VA Memphis Healthcare System at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center for a Breast Cancer Awareness Event on Thursday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Veterans can learn about breast cancer prevention and early detection, learn about eligibility under the PACT Act, and connect with VA programs and community vendors.

Mammograms will not be performed on site. Eligible Veterans may receive information and assistance with scheduling a mammogram. For questions about mammography eligibility or scheduling, contact Carol L. Miller by emailing Carol.Miller10@va.gov.

VA programs and community partners will also be available throughout the event to share information and resources.