VA Memphis Healthcare System invites you to join us for the Millington VA Clinic Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on Friday, October 16, 2026 at 12 p.m. (CT), celebrating the opening of our newest outpatient clinic and expanded access to VA health care for Veterans in Millington and surrounding communities.

The ceremony is hosted outside and will include remarks from VA leadership and invited guests, the official ribbon cutting, and an opportunity to tour the new clinic.

Location: Millington VA Clinic

4963 W. Union Road

Millington, TN 38053

Time: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. CT

Seating is limited, and advance registration is requested. The ceremony is expected to last around 30 minutes followed by self-guided tours of the clinic space. Each individual guest should register for the event using this form:

Photography and video notice: This is a public ceremonial event. VA Public Affairs and credentialed news media may photograph, record, or otherwise document the event. As part of registration, attendees will be asked to review and acknowledge the attached VA photography/video consent information. Individuals who do not wish to provide consent should not complete in-person registration and may view the ceremony through the virtual viewing option via Facebook.