Have unused or expired medications sitting in a medicine cabinet? VA Memphis Healthcare System is making it easy to safely get rid of them during DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event is open to Veterans, VA employees and members of the community who want a safe and convenient way to dispose of medications they no longer need. VA staff will be available to assist in safe disposal of medications.

Why take back unused medications?

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration established National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to provide communities with a safe way to remove unwanted medications from their homes. Keeping medications that are expired or no longer needed can increase the risk of accidental poisoning, misuse or medications getting into the wrong hands. Proper collection and disposal also helps keep medications from entering landfills and water systems.

Since the national program began in 2010, Take Back events and permanent collection sites across the country have collected millions of pounds of unwanted medications for secure disposal.

What can I bring?

Accepted items include prescription tablets, capsules, patches and liquid medications in sealed original containers. Vape pens and e-cigarettes may be accepted when batteries have been removed.

Syringes, sharps, illicit drugs and medications contained inside used sharps cannot be accepted.

There is no appointment necessary. Simply bring your unwanted medications to the Red Tower Lobby during the event. Collection is designed to provide a simple, secure way to clear unneeded medications from your home and ensure they are disposed of responsibly.

DATE: Saturday, October 24, 2026

TIME: 10 a.m.–2 p.m. (CT)

LOCATION: Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center

1030 Jefferson Ave., Memphis, TN 38104 in the

Red Tower Lobby

