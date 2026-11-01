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Drive-Up Flu Shot Clinic – November 14

Graphic for Flu Shot Drive-Thru with car on road.

Get your flu shot conveniently without leaving your vehicle at the Memphis VA!

When:

Sat. Nov 14, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

Where:

Bed Tower entrance

116 North Pauline Street

Memphis, TN

Cost:

Free

Protect yourself this flu season! Memphis VA Healthcare System is hosting a free drive-up flu shot clinic on Saturday, November 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center's Bed Tower entrance. Get your flu shot conveniently without leaving your vehicle!

Bring your VA ID and wear a short-sleeve shirt!

For questions, email VHAMEMVaccinationTeam@va.gov.

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