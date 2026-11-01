Drive-Up Flu Shot Clinic – November 14
Get your flu shot conveniently without leaving your vehicle at the Memphis VA!
When:
Sat. Nov 14, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Where:
Bed Tower entrance
116 North Pauline Street
Memphis, TN
Cost:
Free
Protect yourself this flu season! Memphis VA Healthcare System is hosting a free drive-up flu shot clinic on Saturday, November 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center's Bed Tower entrance. Get your flu shot conveniently without leaving your vehicle!
Bring your VA ID and wear a short-sleeve shirt!
For questions, email VHAMEMVaccinationTeam@va.gov.