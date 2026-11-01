Join VA Memphis as we celebrate the 251st birthday of the United States Marine Corps! Employees and Veterans are invited to honor the proud history, traditions and legacy of service of the Marine Corps. Attend in-person or virtually (see link below).

The celebration will feature keynote speaker Derrick Westmoreland, a retired U.S. Navy Corpsman and Acting Chief of Police at the Washington, D.C. VA Medical Center.

Who: Veterans and VA employees welcome

What: U.S. Marine Corps 251st Birthday Celebration

When: Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 1 – 2 p.m.

Where: Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center – Theatre

Virtual link: click here to join.