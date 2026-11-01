U.S. Marine Corps 251st Birthday Celebration
When:
Thu. Nov 12, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Theatre
116 North Pauline Street
Memphis, TN
Cost:
Free
Join VA Memphis as we celebrate the 251st birthday of the United States Marine Corps! Employees and Veterans are invited to honor the proud history, traditions and legacy of service of the Marine Corps. Attend in-person or virtually (see link below).
The celebration will feature keynote speaker Derrick Westmoreland, a retired U.S. Navy Corpsman and Acting Chief of Police at the Washington, D.C. VA Medical Center.
Who: Veterans and VA employees welcome
What: U.S. Marine Corps 251st Birthday Celebration
When: Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 1 – 2 p.m.
Where: Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center – Theatre
Virtual link: click here to join.