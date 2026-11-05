Native American Heritage Month Celebration

Join VA Memphis Healthcare System as we celebrate National Native American Heritage Month and recognize the rich history, cultures and contributions of Native Americans.

The program will feature guest speaker Chief Andre Mathews of the Oka Nashoba Chickasaw Nation, along with an invocation, musical selections and welcoming remarks from VA Memphis executive leadership. Dr. Carla Norton will conclude the celebration with words of appreciation and closing remarks.

Veterans, employees and community members are invited to attend this special celebration honoring Native American heritage and traditions.

Join us in-person at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center in the Theatre.

A virtual steaming option is available on Teams through this meeting link: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/25737253277538?p=enQcKO6gS8WzIouKsI

Meeting ID: 257 372 532 775 38

Passcode: UV94y2n7