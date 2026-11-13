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VA Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Day

Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Day 2026 graphic with VA logo.

When:

Thu. Nov 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Bed Tower Lobby

116 North Pauline Street

Memphis, TN

Cost:

Free

Join VA Memphis Healthcare System on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Day!

Veterans, families and caregivers are invited to learn about lung cancer risk factors, early detection, eligibility for low-dose CT screening, tobacco cessation and available VA health care resources.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Bed Tower Entrance and Lobby, Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center, 116 N. Pauline St., Memphis, TN 38105

Early detection saves lives! Stop by to learn more about your screening options and take a proactive step toward better health.

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