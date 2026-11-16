Join VA Memphis Healthcare System Police Service for Coffee with a Cop on Thursday, Dec. 17, beginning at 8 a.m. in the Bed Tower Lobby. This informal gathering offers Veterans and employees an opportunity to connect with VA Police officers over coffee, ask questions, share concerns and build positive relationships in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

The event aims to strengthen trust, encourage open communication and promote a shared commitment to maintaining a safe and supportive health care environment. Stop by, enjoy a cup of coffee and get to know the officers who help keep our Veterans, employees and visitors safe every day!