VA Memphis Healthcare System will host a Veteran Resource Health Fair on Tuesday, December 8, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center, located at 116 N. Pauline St. in Memphis.

The event will provide Veterans and their families with a one-stop opportunity to learn about available VA healthcare services, benefits, and supportive resources. Representatives from various VA programs will be available to answer questions, share information, and connect attendees with services, including eligibility and enrollment, mental health, suicide prevention, social work, housing assistance, telehealth, community care, patient advocacy, and more.

The resource fair aims to improve awareness of available services, promote health and wellness, and strengthen connections between Veterans, their families, and VA care teams. By bringing multiple resources together in one convenient location, VA Memphis seeks to reduce barriers to information and help Veterans navigate the services available to support their health and well-being.