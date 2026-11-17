Are you new to VA health care? Join VA Memphis Healthcare System for a New Veteran Patient Orientation designed to help you navigate your VA benefits, explore available health care services and connect with resources that support your health and well-being.

Representatives from various VA departments will share information about programs, services and resources available to Veterans. Whether you have questions about your care or want to learn more about what VA offers, this orientation is an opportunity to get answers and make the most of your VA benefits.

Orientation Dates:

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026

Thursday, Dec. 10, 2026

Time: 9 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Location: Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center, Theater, BW 218, 116 N. Pauline St., Memphis, TN 38105.

We look forward to welcoming you and helping you get connected to the care and services you've earned!