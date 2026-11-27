In recognition of American Heart Month and the national Go Red for Women movement, VA Memphis Healthcare System encourages Veterans and employees to wear red on February 5 and February 11 to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease in women.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women. Wearing red helps spark meaningful conversations about heart disease prevention, encourages preventive screenings and empowers Women Veterans to prioritize their cardiovascular health.

Join us in wearing red to demonstrate our collective commitment to healthier hearts and healthier lives.

When: Friday, February 5, and Thursday, February 11, 2027

Where: Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center, 1030 Jefferson Ave., Memphis, TN 38104