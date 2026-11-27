In recognition of American Heart Month, VA Memphis Healthcare System Women’s Health team invites Veterans to attend Go Red for Women, an educational event dedicated to raising awareness of cardiovascular disease and empowering Women Veterans to take charge of their heart health.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women, yet many risk factors are preventable or manageable. Connect with Women’s Health staff, cardiovascular health professionals and community partners to learn about heart disease symptoms, risk factors, preventive screenings, healthy lifestyle choices and cardiovascular health resources available through VA.

Veterans and employees are encouraged to wear red in support of women’s heart health.

When: Thursday, February 11, 2027, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center, Theater, 116 N. Pauline St., Memphis, TN 38104