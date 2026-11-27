VA Memphis Healthcare System invites families and loved ones to attend a Memorial Service of Honor in remembrance of Veterans who have passed away while receiving care at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center.

This service provides an opportunity for families to come together in remembrance, honor the lives and legacies of their loved ones, and find comfort through shared reflection and fellowship.

Through remembrance and bereavement support, VA Memphis Healthcare System reaffirms its enduring commitment to honoring our nation’s Veterans and supporting the families who stand beside them.

When: Saturday, December 5, 2026, 10–11 a.m.

Where: Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center, 116 N. Pauline St., Memphis, TN 38105