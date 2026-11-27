VA Memphis Healthcare System invites Veterans to connect with state and county Veteran Service Officers (VSOs) for assistance with filing disability claims, navigating the claims process and answering questions about VA benefits.

Representatives from VA services and various Veteran organizations will also be available to provide information about available benefits, health care services, treatment options and support resources. The My HealtheVet team will be on-site to assist Veterans with establishing a VA.gov sign-in account to access online services and track their claims status.

Veterans seeking claims assistance are encouraged to bring all relevant supporting documentation.

Hosted by the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), this event brings essential resources together in one location to help Veterans access the benefits, care and services they have earned.

When: Friday, December 4, 2026, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center, 116 N. Pauline St., Memphis, TN 38105