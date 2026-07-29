Millington VA Clinic

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Your audiologist will diagnose and manage your hearing loss, hearing devices, ringing in the ears, and certain balance disorders.



Services offered:

Hearing diagnostics

Hearing aid assessments and fittings

Hearing aid repairs

Listening strategy counseling

Assistive listening devices

Tinnitus education and management

Vestibular evaluations and rehab

Electrophysiology

Home-based services in conjunction with home based primary care

Teleaudiology diagnostics, fittings and repairs

Virtual follow ups

Remote hearing aid programming

Cochlear implant assessment and programming

Bone anchored hearing aids



Available at these Locations:

Face to face audiology appts available in Memphis, Jackson, and Tupelo



Teleaudiology hearing evaluations, hearing aid fittings and repairs available in Tupelo, Jackson, Dyersburg, Savannah, and Jonesboro

Teleaudiology hearing aid repairs available in Holly Springs



To schedule Memphis appointments, call 901.523.8990 extension 6134/6135.

To schedule at a community clinic, please call that location