Millington VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers primary care to help you stay healthy throughout your life. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at the Millington VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
4963 West Union Road
Millington, TN 38053-4425
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Other services at VA Memphis health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Your audiologist will diagnose and manage your hearing loss, hearing devices, ringing in the ears, and certain balance disorders.
Services offered:
- Hearing diagnostics
- Hearing aid assessments and fittings
- Hearing aid repairs
- Listening strategy counseling
- Assistive listening devices
- Tinnitus education and management
- Vestibular evaluations and rehab
- Electrophysiology
- Home-based services in conjunction with home based primary care
- Teleaudiology diagnostics, fittings and repairs
- Virtual follow ups
- Remote hearing aid programming
- Cochlear implant assessment and programming
- Bone anchored hearing aids
Available at these Locations:
Face to face audiology appts available in Memphis, Jackson, and Tupelo
Teleaudiology hearing evaluations, hearing aid fittings and repairs available in Tupelo, Jackson, Dyersburg, Savannah, and Jonesboro
Teleaudiology hearing aid repairs available in Holly Springs
To schedule Memphis appointments, call 901.523.8990 extension 6134/6135.
To schedule at a community clinic, please call that location
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Primary Care
The Primary Care Service Line offers an extensive range of treatment modalities with emphasis on health care prevention. Our Primary Care physicians are internationally recognized for breakthrough research in a number of primary care areas.
Services Offered
Contact your primary care physician if you need any of these or other services —
- cancer screening
- high cholesterol treatment
- chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment
- diabetes prevention and treatment
- flu vaccine and nasal mist
- high blood pressure prevention and treatment
- treatment for obesity
- osteoporosis treatment
- prostate disease prevention and treatment
- smoking cessation
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care