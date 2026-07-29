Skip to Content

Millington VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers primary care to help you stay healthy throughout your life. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at the Millington VA Clinic.

Location and contact information

Address

4963 West Union Road
Millington, TN 38053-4425

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Large, modern building with a covered entrance and a spacious parking lot.

Other services at VA Memphis health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Your audiologist will diagnose and manage your hearing loss, hearing devices, ringing in the ears, and certain balance disorders. 

Services offered:

  • Hearing diagnostics
  • Hearing aid assessments and fittings
  • Hearing aid repairs 
  • Listening strategy counseling 
  • Assistive listening devices
  • Tinnitus education and management 
  • Vestibular evaluations and rehab 
  • Electrophysiology 
  • Home-based services in conjunction with home based primary care 
  • Teleaudiology diagnostics, fittings and repairs
  • Virtual follow ups 
  • Remote hearing aid programming
  • Cochlear implant assessment and programming 
  • Bone anchored hearing aids 


Available at these Locations:
Face to face audiology appts available in Memphis, Jackson, and Tupelo 

Teleaudiology hearing evaluations, hearing aid fittings and repairs available in Tupelo, Jackson, Dyersburg, Savannah, and Jonesboro 

Teleaudiology hearing aid repairs available in Holly Springs 


To schedule Memphis appointments, call 901.523.8990 extension 6134/6135.

To schedule at a community clinic, please call that location 

 

 

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

 

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

 

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

 

Primary Care

The Primary Care Service Line offers an extensive range of treatment modalities with emphasis on health care prevention. Our Primary Care physicians are internationally recognized for breakthrough research in a number of primary care areas.

Services Offered

Contact your primary care physician if you need any of these or other services —

  • cancer screening
  • high cholesterol treatment
  • chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment
  • diabetes prevention and treatment
  • flu vaccine and nasal mist
  • high blood pressure prevention and treatment
  • treatment for obesity
  • osteoporosis treatment
  • prostate disease prevention and treatment
  • smoking cessation

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

  • Mental health
  • Retinal care (eye)
  • Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
  • Dermatology
  • Rehabilitation
  • Primary care

Learn more about telehealth

Get updates from VA Memphis health care

Last updated: 