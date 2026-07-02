Four Mid-South Veterans prepare for the annual National Veterans Wheelchair Games

PRESS RELEASE

July 2, 2026

Memphis, TN - This July, Veterans across the country will participate in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games – an annual adaptive sports competition co-presented by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) for Veterans who use a wheelchair for athletic competition.

Four local Veterans from the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center will participate in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games (NVWG) event, July 9–14 hosted in Detroit, Mich.

The five-day event offers competitors the opportunity to showcase their talents through events such as basketball, softball, and wheelchair rugby. Approximately 500 Veterans from across the country are expected to participate and will be supported by around 3,000 volunteers and sponsors.

“The Wheelchair Games epitomizes the strength, courage, and determination of our Veterans.” Said Dave Tostenrude, Director of the National Veterans Wheelchair Games. “I’m excited for them to have this impactful experience as part of their health care journey.”

The first Wheelchair Game was held in 1981. For 45 years, the event has empowered Veterans to live more independent and active lives through adaptive sports, fitness, and recreation. World-class instructors and recreation therapists help Veterans experience the full potential of rehabilitation and sports medicine as a tool to adapt and overcome perceived barriers in our communities, travel, and in life beyond the perception of “disability.”

To view content from the event, follow and tag @Sports4Vets on X, Instagram, and Facebook and search #wheelchairgames.

B-roll video and photos will be available during the event at https://www.flickr.com/photos/veteransaffairs/albums/with/72177720326323748.

*Photos will be updated each day of the event, beginning July 10 and can be searched by bib number athttps://runsignup.com/Race/Photos/MI/Detroit/USNationalVeteransWheelchairGames.

For more information or to request an interview contact damian.mcgee@va.gov or call .