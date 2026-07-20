Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 20, 2026

Memphis, TN - VA Memphis Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Nutrition and Food Service Modernization

Hi-Tech Hi-Cost Room BW111 X-Ray

Hi-Tech Hi-Cost Room BW115 X-Ray

Replace MRI

Replace Roofing on Building 1, 1A, 5, and 7

“These projects represent an investment in the future of Veteran health care. By modernizing the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center, we are strengthening our ability to provide safe, world-class health care throughout the Mid-South for years to come,” said Edward Payton, Executive Director of VA Memphis Healthcare System.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: