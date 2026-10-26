New Millington VA Clinic expands access to care for Mid-South Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

October 26, 2026

Millington, TN - VA Memphis Healthcare System celebrated the opening of the Millington VA Clinic during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 16, 2026.

More than 3,500 Veterans have received care at the new Millington VA Clinic since its June opening, marking a significant expansion of health care access for Veterans in northern Shelby County and surrounding communities.

“Those numbers show us that Veterans are eager and already taking advantage of having more health care services available closer to home,” said Edward Payton, Executive Director of VA Memphis Healthcare System.

The approximately 34,000-square-foot clinic includes 50 exam rooms and offers primary care, mental health, women's health, audiology, clinical pharmacy, laboratory services, nutrition counseling, social work, telehealth and more. Veterans can also access same-day primary care and mental health services, subject to availability, and schedule routine hearing evaluations without a referral.

Five primary care providers support the clinic's Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT), with plans to expand to six providers in fiscal year 2027. The clinic currently has approximately 5,000 patients assigned to primary care, including pending assignments, with that population projected to grow more than 40% to approximately 7,200 Veterans.

Women Veterans are the fastest-growing demographic in the U.S. Veteran population, projected to represent 18% of all Veterans by 2040, according to VA. The Millington VA Clinic offers two dedicated women's health exam rooms and two female providers, expanding access to comprehensive, gender-specific care closer to home.

Additional specialty services are planned as capacity expands, including cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neurology, rheumatology, physical therapy and diagnostic radiology.