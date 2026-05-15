VA Memphis Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 15, 2026

Memphis, TN - VA Memphis Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

The funding project for Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center in the second quarter of FY2026 is:

Modernizing Sterile Processing Service equipment and facilities

“While this project focuses on Sterile Processing Service infrastructure improvements, those upgrades provide the foundation for larger modernization efforts like upgrading operating rooms and expanding clinical capabilities,” said Executive Director Edward Payton, VA Memphis Healthcare System.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: