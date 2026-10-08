VA to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Millington VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

October 8, 2026

Memphis, TN - VA Memphis Healthcare System will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. to celebrate its new Millington VA Clinic.

WHAT: The approximately 34,000-square-foot clinic opened to Veterans in June 2026 and expands access to VA health care for Veterans in Millington and surrounding communities. The clinic provides primary care, mental health care, women’s health, audiology, clinical pharmacy, laboratory services, telehealth and other outpatient services. The ceremony will include remarks from executive leadership, a ceremonial ribbon cutting, and tours of the new facility.

WHO: Veterans, their families, caregivers, and community partners.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. CT.

WHERE: Millington VA Clinic

4963 W. Union Road, Millington, TN 38053

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Guest registration is encouraged. Guests may RSVP here. The ribbon cutting ceremony is an outdoor event with limited seating. A virtual, live-steam option is available on the Memphis VA Medical Center Facebook page.

Media will have opportunities to interview VA executive leadership and, subject to availability and consent, Veterans attending the event. Media representatives planning to attend must RSVP to bailey.breving@va.gov no later than Wednesday, Oct. 14.