Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Clinic

The clinic is located in the Spinal Cord Injury Building at the VA Medical Center-Memphis campus. Patients should turn into the East Parking Lot entrance off Jefferson Avenue and follow the “Spinal Cord Injury Parking” signs. The building entrance will be on the left with handicapped and non-handicapped parking available. Upon entering the building take an immediate right to arrive in the clinic area.

My HealtheVet and Your Care

My HealtheVet is VA's online personal health record. It helps you partner with your health care team and provides you opportunities and tools to make informed decisions and manage your health care.

My HealtheVet provides VA patients with convenient online access to prescription refills, appointments, lab results, and health-related resources like the Veterans Health Library. Veterans can now access their VA clinical notes through Blue Button on My HealtheVet as well. Blue Button allows Veterans to view, print, or save their health records making it easy to share them with non-VA providers, family members, or caregivers. Secure Messaging, another beneficial feature of My HealtheVet, can be used to communicate non-urgent, health-related issues to your health care teams. Your health care team may also use Secure Messaging to send you educational information about your medical condition.

Veterans can register for a basic My HealtheVet account from any computer or Smartphone, this will give you access to online prescription refills. To upgrade your account, talk with your nurse or other Oncology Staff member to become “In-Person Authenticated”, this will give you access to all of the My HealtheVet features. Studies show that patients who are more involved in their health care decisions have better outcomes. Take an active role in your healthcare by signing up for My HealtheVet today at http://www.myhealth.va.gov/.

Additional ALS Resources

The ALS Association

Phone: 1-800-782-4747

Email Address: alsinfo@alsa-national.org

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA)

Phone: 1-800-572-1717 or 1-800-344-4863

Website: www.mda.org

Website: www.alsa.org

Website: www.alsa.org/en-espanol



MDA / ALS Center of Memphis Mid-South

Phone: 1-901-725-8920

Neurology Service

Hours: M-F 8 am to 4 pm

Phone: 901-523-8990 x2364 or x6794



