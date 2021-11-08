 Skip to Content

Nursing Service

As a member of the VAMC Memphis healthcare team, Nursing Service provides quality patient care, promotes wellness, educates health care professionals, and participates in health-related research.

Services Offered

The scope of service offered by Nursing includes the following:

  • appropriate and timely assessment of patients' clinical needs
  • provision of care in an appropriate setting
  • discharge planning
  • appropriate referral or transfer of patients for provision of continued care

Levels of care provided include:

  • individualized, planned and appropriate care that supports patient and family care, treatment, rehabilitation goals and other needs
  • monitoring of response to outcomes of care, treatment, and rehabilitation
  • physical, psychological, and social status assessment
  • integration with treatments provided by other medical center services
  • your ability to participate and provide input into the care you receive
