Nursing Service
As a member of the VAMC Memphis healthcare team, Nursing Service provides quality patient care, promotes wellness, educates health care professionals, and participates in health-related research.
Services Offered
The scope of service offered by Nursing includes the following:
- appropriate and timely assessment of patients' clinical needs
- provision of care in an appropriate setting
- discharge planning
- appropriate referral or transfer of patients for provision of continued care
Levels of care provided include:
- individualized, planned and appropriate care that supports patient and family care, treatment, rehabilitation goals and other needs
- monitoring of response to outcomes of care, treatment, and rehabilitation
- physical, psychological, and social status assessment
- integration with treatments provided by other medical center services
- your ability to participate and provide input into the care you receive