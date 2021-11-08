Volunteer or Donate

Volunteering

Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the Medical Center and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments. VAMC Memphis can boast of a rich tradition of partnership with local corporations and community organizations volunteering for a one time project or on a regular schedule.

To volunteer, call or visit the VAMC Memphis Voluntary Service Office. We will be happy to receive your application or discuss how you can help us in our mission to provide comfort and care to America's veterans.

Giving

Cash donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our veteran patients, including:

hygiene products

refreshment supplies

hoptel rooms

recreational activities

Non-cash contributions are used to make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Items which are accepted include:

magazines for patient waiting rooms

coffee and cookies

new or gently used clothing

telephone cards

gift cards

gas cards

To make a cash or non-cash contribution, please contact the VAMC Memphis Voluntary Service.

New Service! E-Donate

Simple. Speedy. Safe. The new E-Donate service now available online at https://www.pay.gov/paygov/forms/formInstance.html?agencyFormId=48003968 and allows community members who wish to give back to Veterans a quick, safe way to pledge their support. Through E-Donate, donors can select from a number of accounts at the medical center they wish to donate to. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs administrative costs are appropriated so donors can be 100 percent certain their donations will go directly to the funds and Veteran patients they select.

Donated money at the Memphis VA medical center goes to items such as hygiene products, refreshment supplies for Veterans, hoptel room, and recreational activities. The actual donation is made through a secure site at the Department of Treasury’s www.pay.gov. A minimum of $5 is required for online donation and you can donate by any electronic means commonly used on the Internet today (i.e. credit card or debit card). You choose the medical center, you choose the amount, and you choose from available options how your money will support local Veterans.