Edward Payton

Preceding this appointment, he served as Interim, Executive Director Miami VA Healthcare System. He began his career at the VA Maryland Health Care System as an administrative fellow in 2013, advancing to roles such as Senior Department Administrator-Ambulatory and Emergency Care Clinical Center, Acting Group Practice Manager, and Administrative Officer for Mental Health. In 2018, he joined the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System as Deputy Chief of Medical Administration Service, later becoming Chief in 2020. During his tenure, he also served as Acting Associate Medical Center Director.

In January 2022, Edward was selected as the Associate Medical Center Director/COO at the Tennessee Valley Health Care System in Nashville, TN. He has also had the opportunity to serve as the Acting Associate Director of Operations at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital in Illinois, as well as Interim Deputy Executive Medical Center Director at both the Tennessee Valley Health Care System and the VA Connecticut Healthcare System.

Edward is a graduate of the Senior Executive Service Candidate Development Program (SESCDP). He is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.