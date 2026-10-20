Porsha Pettaway

Prior to nursing, Pettaway’s career began in the aerospace and defense industry, where she held roles in engineering, quality systems, and operations management. Her clinical nursing experience includes medical surgical/telemetry, blind rehabilitation, and gynecology oncology. Since joining the VA, she has advanced through key leadership roles including facility nurse manager for telehealth, nurse manager for operations, and chief nurse for operations. Her areas of leadership have encompassed nursing informatics, nursing education, staffing methodology, and large-scale program development. Pettaway holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice with a concentration in executive leadership and a Master of Science in Nursing Informatics from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She also earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with a minor in Computer Science from Alabama A&M University and maintains board certifications in Nurse Executive Advanced and Nursing Informatics.