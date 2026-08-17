Ricky Serrano was appointed as the Acting Assistant Medical Center Director of VA Memphis Healthcare System on July 31, 2926.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Serrano served as the Senior Strategic Business Partner (SSBP) at VA Memphis Healthcare System overseeing local human resources operations since 2023.

Previous assignments include Interim SSBP for the Finger Lakes VA Medical Center, Chief Human Resources Officer for Atlanta VA Medical Center, and other HR assignments in Charleston SC, Gainesville FL, Danville IL, and Indianapolis IN.

Mr. Serrano is a retired U. S. Marine Master Sergeant after serving 23 years of active duty from 1983 – 2006. After retirement, he joined VA in 2008 as an executive secretary to the chief of staff. After joining VA, he pursued higher education, earning an associate degree in 2011 and a bachelor's degree from Liberty University in 2013. In 2017, he earned a Masters of Business Administration from Columbia Southern University.