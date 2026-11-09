Layman currently serves as the Associate Chief of Clinical Pharmacy Operations, where she oversees all Clinical Pharmacy Services throughout the VA Memphis Healthcare System. Additionally, she serves as the Pharmacy PGY1 Residency Program Director. Layman earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2017 and subsequently joined the VA Memphis Healthcare System as a PGY1 Pharmacy Resident, followed by a PGY2 Pharmacy Resident in Ambulatory Care. Upon completion of her residency training, she joined the clinical pharmacy team and has served in a variety of roles, including Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, and Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Supervisor. She has served in her current leadership roles since 2023.