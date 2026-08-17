Prior to her current appointment, Ms. Tina Taylor-Jackson served as the Assistant Director of VA Central Alabama Health Care System. She previously served as the Chief of Environmental Management Service and has acted in the absence of the Associate Director and Deputy Director, at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and VA Southeast Louisiana Healthcare System. Ms. Taylor-Jackson is a 13-year Navy Veteran who has an unyielding commitment to the mission and vision for those who served. She is an accomplished healthcare professional with 20+ years of experience. Ms. Taylor-Jackson creates leading edge internal and external customer communication and customer service, problem solving skills building strong teams, an atmosphere of trust, improving morale and creating environments where others feel valued and supported.