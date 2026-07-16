Mid-South Veterans earn 29 podium finishes at the 2026 National Veterans Golden Age Games

The National Veterans Golden Age Games are the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ premier multisport competition for Veterans age 55 and older. Guided by the theme “Fitness for Life,” the Games promote healthy aging through sports, recreation and fellowship while encouraging Veterans to remain active, independent and connected.

VA Memphis Healthcare System’s delegation represented communities across western Tennessee, northern Mississippi and northeastern Arkansas under the team name Bluff City Tigers. The delegation competed in events including archery, badminton, basketball, billiards, boccia, bowling, cycling, disc golf, horseshoes, shooting, shuffleboard and swimming.

Collectively, the team earned 29 podium finishes including 15 first-place, nine second-place and five third-place finishes, while proudly representing the Mid-South on the national stage. All results and recognitions can be found here.

Alexander Cade, 71, Army Veteran

Memphis, Tennessee

1st Place – Boccia (Visually Impaired, Ages 70–74)

3rd Place – Shuffleboard (Visually Impaired, Ages 70–74)

3rd Place – Cornhole (Visually Impaired, Ages 70-74)

4th Place – Disc Golf (Visually Impaired, Male Ages 70–74)

Gloria J. Brown, 67, Air Force Veteran

Olive Branch, Mississippi

1st Place – Shuffleboard (Visually Impaired, Female Ages 65–69)

1st Place – Cornhole (Visually Impaired, Ages 65-69)

Robert Cochran, 71, Navy Veteran

Byhalia, Mississippi

1st Place – Air Rifle (Visually Impaired, Ages 70–74)

3rd Place – Boccia (Visually Impaired, Ages 70–74)

Joseph Davis, 63, Air Force Veteran

Cordova, Tennessee

1st Place – 5K Cycling Handcycle (Wheelchair, Male Ages 60–64)

1st Place – 10K Cycling Handcycle (Wheelchair, Male Ages 60–64)

5th Place – Bowling (Wheelchair, Male Ages 60–64)

Mary L. Donald, 65, Army Veteran

Walls, Mississippi

1st Place – Archery (Female Bowhunter Compound, Ages 65–69)

Terry Elliott, 60, Army Veteran

Olive Branch, Mississippi

2nd Place – Boccia (Ages 60–64)

4th Place – Archery (Male Freestyle Compound, Ages 60–64)

4th Place – Horseshoes (Male Ages 60–64)

James Ensell, 65, Navy Veteran

Germantown, Tennessee

2nd Place – Archery (Male Bowhunter Compound, Ages 65–69)

3rd Place – Badminton (Male Ages 65–69)

Paul Kenyon, 75, Army Veteran

Millington, Tennessee

1st Place – Swimming Freestyle 25-yard (Male Ages 75–79)

1st Place – Swimming Freestyle 50-yard (Male Ages 75–79)

1st Place – Swimming Freestyle 100-yard (Male Ages 75–79)

Harold Little, 67, Army and Army Reserve Veteran

Memphis, Tennessee

2nd Place – Bowling (Wheelchair Class E, Male Ages 65–69)

2nd Place – Horseshoes (Wheelchair Class E, Male Ages 65–69)

3rd Place – Shuffleboard (Wheelchair Class E, Male Ages 65–69)

Monica Lyles, 55, Navy Veteran

Southaven, Mississippi

5th Place – Air Pistol (Ages 55-59)

Edward B. Macdonald, 62, Army National Guard and Navy Veteran

Millington, Tennessee

1st Place – Bowling (Wheelchair Class E, Male Ages 60–64)

1st Place – Shuffleboard (Wheelchair Class E, Male Ages 60–64)

2nd Place – Cornhole (Wheelchair Class E, Male Ages 60–64)

2nd Place – Horseshoes (Wheelchair Class E, Male Ages 60–64)

Douglas Murrell, 58, Marine Corps Veteran

Cordova, Tennessee

2nd Place – Horseshoes (Male 65-69)

Calvin Poole, 72, Navy Veteran

Memphis, Tennessee

4th Place – Basketball Free Throw (Visually Impaired, Male Ages 70–74)

Anthony Rouser, 61, Army Veteran

Millington, Tennessee

1st Place – Badminton (Male Ages 60–64)

1st Place – Billiards (Male Ages 60–64)

Terry C. Richardson, 56, Navy Veteran

Olive Branch, Mississippi

1st Place – Boccia (Visually Impaired, Ages 55–59)

2nd Place – Disc Golf (Visually Impaired, Male Ages 55–59)

2nd Place – Shuffleboard (Visually Impaired, Male Ages 55–59)

4th Place – Horseshoes (Visually Impaired, Male Ages 55–59)

Derron Bibbs, 62, Army and Marine Corps Veteran

Cordova, Tennessee

Patrick L. Epps, 60, Navy Veteran

Memphis, Tennessee

Linda Green, 67, Army Veteran

Memphis, Tennessee

David McNeal, 72, Navy Veteran

Bartlett, Tennessee

Lanette Morrison, 71, Army Veteran

Memphis, Tennessee

Anick Wallace, 72, Air Force, Army and Marine Corps Veteran

Coldwater, Mississippi

Interested in competing next year?

The National Veterans Golden Age Games are open to eligible Veterans age 55 and older who receive care through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Whether Veterans are seasoned athletes or simply looking for a new way to stay active, the Games offer an opportunity to improve physical and mental well-being, build lasting friendships, and represent local VA facilities on the national stage. Beyond athletic competition, the Games promote confidence and resilience by encouraging Veterans to connect with peers and support one another both on and off the field of play.

Veterans interested in participating in the 2027 National Veterans Golden Age Games can learn more about eligibility, registration and event offerings by visiting the National Veterans Golden Age Games website.

To join the VA Memphis Healthcare System delegation, Veterans should speak with their VA primary care provider about a referral to Recreation Therapy, which coordinates participation in the Games.