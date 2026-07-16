Mid-South Veterans earn 29 podium finishes at the 2026 National Veterans Golden Age Games
By Bailey Breving, Public Affairs Specialist
Twenty-one Veterans representing the VA Memphis Healthcare System competed in the 2026 National Veterans Golden Age Games, held June 27–July 2 in Tampa, Florida.
The National Veterans Golden Age Games are the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ premier multisport competition for Veterans age 55 and older. Guided by the theme “Fitness for Life,” the Games promote healthy aging through sports, recreation and fellowship while encouraging Veterans to remain active, independent and connected.
VA Memphis Healthcare System’s delegation represented communities across western Tennessee, northern Mississippi and northeastern Arkansas under the team name Bluff City Tigers. The delegation competed in events including archery, badminton, basketball, billiards, boccia, bowling, cycling, disc golf, horseshoes, shooting, shuffleboard and swimming.
Collectively, the team earned 29 podium finishes including 15 first-place, nine second-place and five third-place finishes, while proudly representing the Mid-South on the national stage. All results and recognitions can be found here.
Alexander Cade, 71, Army Veteran
Memphis, Tennessee
1st Place – Boccia (Visually Impaired, Ages 70–74)
3rd Place – Shuffleboard (Visually Impaired, Ages 70–74)
3rd Place – Cornhole (Visually Impaired, Ages 70-74)
4th Place – Disc Golf (Visually Impaired, Male Ages 70–74)
Gloria J. Brown, 67, Air Force Veteran
Olive Branch, Mississippi
1st Place – Shuffleboard (Visually Impaired, Female Ages 65–69)
1st Place – Cornhole (Visually Impaired, Ages 65-69)
Robert Cochran, 71, Navy Veteran
Byhalia, Mississippi
1st Place – Air Rifle (Visually Impaired, Ages 70–74)
3rd Place – Boccia (Visually Impaired, Ages 70–74)
Joseph Davis, 63, Air Force Veteran
Cordova, Tennessee
1st Place – 5K Cycling Handcycle (Wheelchair, Male Ages 60–64)
1st Place – 10K Cycling Handcycle (Wheelchair, Male Ages 60–64)
5th Place – Bowling (Wheelchair, Male Ages 60–64)
Mary L. Donald, 65, Army Veteran
Walls, Mississippi
1st Place – Archery (Female Bowhunter Compound, Ages 65–69)
Terry Elliott, 60, Army Veteran
Olive Branch, Mississippi
2nd Place – Boccia (Ages 60–64)
4th Place – Archery (Male Freestyle Compound, Ages 60–64)
4th Place – Horseshoes (Male Ages 60–64)
James Ensell, 65, Navy Veteran
Germantown, Tennessee
2nd Place – Archery (Male Bowhunter Compound, Ages 65–69)
3rd Place – Badminton (Male Ages 65–69)
Paul Kenyon, 75, Army Veteran
Millington, Tennessee
1st Place – Swimming Freestyle 25-yard (Male Ages 75–79)
1st Place – Swimming Freestyle 50-yard (Male Ages 75–79)
1st Place – Swimming Freestyle 100-yard (Male Ages 75–79)
Harold Little, 67, Army and Army Reserve Veteran
Memphis, Tennessee
2nd Place – Bowling (Wheelchair Class E, Male Ages 65–69)
2nd Place – Horseshoes (Wheelchair Class E, Male Ages 65–69)
3rd Place – Shuffleboard (Wheelchair Class E, Male Ages 65–69)
Monica Lyles, 55, Navy Veteran
Southaven, Mississippi
5th Place – Air Pistol (Ages 55-59)
Edward B. Macdonald, 62, Army National Guard and Navy Veteran
Millington, Tennessee
1st Place – Bowling (Wheelchair Class E, Male Ages 60–64)
1st Place – Shuffleboard (Wheelchair Class E, Male Ages 60–64)
2nd Place – Cornhole (Wheelchair Class E, Male Ages 60–64)
2nd Place – Horseshoes (Wheelchair Class E, Male Ages 60–64)
Douglas Murrell, 58, Marine Corps Veteran
Cordova, Tennessee
2nd Place – Horseshoes (Male 65-69)
Calvin Poole, 72, Navy Veteran
Memphis, Tennessee
4th Place – Basketball Free Throw (Visually Impaired, Male Ages 70–74)
Anthony Rouser, 61, Army Veteran
Millington, Tennessee
1st Place – Badminton (Male Ages 60–64)
1st Place – Billiards (Male Ages 60–64)
Terry C. Richardson, 56, Navy Veteran
Olive Branch, Mississippi
1st Place – Boccia (Visually Impaired, Ages 55–59)
2nd Place – Disc Golf (Visually Impaired, Male Ages 55–59)
2nd Place – Shuffleboard (Visually Impaired, Male Ages 55–59)
4th Place – Horseshoes (Visually Impaired, Male Ages 55–59)
Derron Bibbs, 62, Army and Marine Corps Veteran
Cordova, Tennessee
Patrick L. Epps, 60, Navy Veteran
Memphis, Tennessee
Linda Green, 67, Army Veteran
Memphis, Tennessee
David McNeal, 72, Navy Veteran
Bartlett, Tennessee
Lanette Morrison, 71, Army Veteran
Memphis, Tennessee
Anick Wallace, 72, Air Force, Army and Marine Corps Veteran
Coldwater, Mississippi
Interested in competing next year?
The National Veterans Golden Age Games are open to eligible Veterans age 55 and older who receive care through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Whether Veterans are seasoned athletes or simply looking for a new way to stay active, the Games offer an opportunity to improve physical and mental well-being, build lasting friendships, and represent local VA facilities on the national stage. Beyond athletic competition, the Games promote confidence and resilience by encouraging Veterans to connect with peers and support one another both on and off the field of play.
Veterans interested in participating in the 2027 National Veterans Golden Age Games can learn more about eligibility, registration and event offerings by visiting the National Veterans Golden Age Games website.
To join the VA Memphis Healthcare System delegation, Veterans should speak with their VA primary care provider about a referral to Recreation Therapy, which coordinates participation in the Games.