Now Hiring

Memphis VA Medical Center is hosting an on-site job fair for Registered Nurses (RN) and Nursing Assistants (NA). There will be on-site interviews, if you are interested in participating in the upcoming job fair, you must submit your application package to memphishrjobfair@va.gov No later than Friday, December 10, 2021. You will be emailed an interview time if you submit your application in advance. Walk-ins are welcome, but we encourage applicants to submit their application in advance!

SIGN ON BONUS AVAILABLE FOR HIGHLY QUALIFED CANDIDATES

Date: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Time: Registered Nurses 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Nursing Assistants 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Memphis VA Medical Center (Theater 2nd Floor)

1030 Jefferson Avenue

Memphis, TN 38104

Basic Requirements for Registered Nurse:

· * Citizen of the United States

· * Graduation from School of Nursing – Must be a graduate of a school of professional nursing approved by the appropriate State agency and be accredited by National League for Nursing Accrediting Commission (NLNAC) or The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE)

· * Registration - must have a current, full, active and unrestricted licenses/registration as a graduate professional nurse in a State, Territory, or Commonwealth (i.e Puerto Rico) of the US or District of Columbia

· Physical Standards – must pass the physical requirements

· English Language Proficiency – must be proficient in spoken and written English language

Basic Requirements for Nursing Assistants

· *Citizen of the United States

· * Experience. One year of progressively responsible assignments and demonstrates knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSA#1) that are directly related to the specific assignment. In addition, the candidate must demonstrate the professional knowledge skills, and abilities KSA#2; OR Education. Successful completion of a 4-year course of study above high school leading to a bachelor’s degree that included 24 semester hours of courses related to health care or possession of a bachelor’s degree. Quality of Experience. To be creditable, [NA] experience must be documented on the application or resume and verified in an employment reference, or through other independent means

· Physical Standards – must pass the physical requirements

· English Language Proficiency – must be proficient in spoken and written English language

KSA #1 1. Ability to provide a range of patient/resident care and contribute to the completion of the nurse care plan and recovery of patients/residents. 2. Ability to observe patients/residents’ or resident’s physical or emotional status and refer deviations and/or problems to supervisor in a timely manner. 3. Ability to properly use equipment, materials and supplies in simple diagnostic and treatment procedures such as bladder scan, continuous passive motion device, blood glucose monitoring machine, specimen collection, etc. 4. Ability to communicate effectively with patients/residents, their families and other health professionals

KSA #2 1. Ability to assist in the full range of nursing care to patients/residents with physical and/or behavioral problems in a hospital, long term care or outpatient setting under the direction of a Registered Nurse and/or Licensed Vocational Nurse/Licensed Practical Nurse. 2. Ability to communicate orally with patients/residents, families, interdisciplinary team and other personnel. This includes serving as a preceptor to new [NAs] by assisting with the coordination of their orientation and overseeing/assessing their practical experience while in a clinical setting. 3. Ability to recognize and react to emergent patient/resident care situations and intervene while waiting for assistance. For example, recognizing need for basic life support, controlling bleeding and assisting with behavior crisis, etc.

* Supporting documentation must be provided

Documents Required for Application Package:

· Resume

· Application (10-2850a) for RN

· Application (10-2850c) for NA

· Copy of ACLS/BLS (for RNs)

· Copy of Transcripts (unofficial)

· Copy of License/registration

· Copy of any certification

· Declaration for Federal Employment (OF-306)

· Nurse Salary Questionnaire (for RNs only)

· 3 References (1 supervisory reference and 2 professional references that can speak to their clinical skills)

The candidates that are selected for a position on the Tuesday, December 14, 2021 will be required to come back on Thursday, December 16, 2021 to complete pre-employment requirements. More details regarding pre-employment will be emailed to the selectees on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.