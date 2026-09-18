Start Your Engines: Veterans Rev Up for Derby Day

Twenty-one handcrafted cars lined the track during VA Memphis Healthcare System’s annual Veterans Race Car Derby, a Recreation Therapy tradition that transformed weeks of creativity and camaraderie into a morning of friendly competition.



Every Monday throughout the eight-week program, Veterans gathered through VA Recreation Therapy to work on their miniature race cars. They traded ideas about design, weight, and performance while turning miniature cars into flections of personality and competitive spirit.



For Navy Veteran David McNeal, those weekly gatherings are as important as race day itself.



“You build friendships, you build camaraderie,” McNeal said. “It’s just a way to be able to be around each other.”

McNeal knows the derby well. This year marked his third time participating, and he arrived with a particular title in his sights: Best Paint. After winning the category last year, he had a title to defend.



“I won it last year, so I was wanting to do a repeat,” McNeal said.



Mission accomplished.



McNeal took home the Best Paint award, while Veterans competed for honors including Best Funny Car, Best Sports Theme, Best Design, Most Patriotic, and Most Unique. Spectators also cast their vote for a People’s Choice Award winner.



On Derby Day, those cars moved from the workshop to the starting line.



VA Memphis Healthcare System’s Executive Director, Edward Payton, helped kick off the competition, dropping the first cars onto the track as Veterans, and spectators gathered to see eight weeks of work put to the test.



“Today is the culmination of weeks of creativity, hard work and, I’m sure, a little friendly competition. Our Veterans have spent that time designing, building and perfecting their cars for the moment we’ve all been waiting for,” said Payton.



Beyond the need for speed, Recreation Therapy staff say the value of the program is much more than which car crosses the finish line first.



“Veterans attend the group for a variety of reasons, including to improve mental health, socialize with others, learn healthy and low impact leisure skills, learn adapted leisure skills, and learn positive coping skills,” said Allison Nolan, Recreation Therapist at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center.



VA Recreation Therapy uses individualized recreational activities and therapeutic interventions to support Veterans’ physical, cognitive, social and emotional functioning. Programs can also create opportunities for Veterans to develop new interests, strengthen independence, and connect with others through meaningful activities.



For McNeal, those opportunities have extended well beyond the derby. During approximately three years in Recreation Therapy at VA Memphis Healthcare System, he has participated in archery, equine therapy, woodworking, fly fishing, and painting. He said the variety offers Veterans opportunities to explore new activities while connecting with others.



“The classes are small enough that you’re not overwhelmed by many, many people,” McNeal said. “You’re able to work into it and come out of your shell.”



Nolan said creating those connections is intentional.



“Goals are set based on each Veteran's individual referral. We structured the clinic to allow time for introductions, getting to know each other, social time, and of course, car prep time,” said Nolan.



For the Veterans and Recreation Therapy staff who spent the summer preparing, the annual derby was more than just building cars.



“It's so fun seeing returning Veterans helping new Veterans with car ideas and tips as well as bonding over other shared interest and eventually doing other activities outside of group together,” said Nolan.



McNeal sees the same commitment in the Recreation Therapy staff who have worked alongside him over the past three years.



“It’s not just a job to them,” McNeal said. “They genuinely care about the welfare of the Veterans – and they show it.”



And his advice to other Veterans considering Recreation Therapy is simple: get out, engage, and stay connected.



2026 Annual Derby Day Results

1st Place – Gary Cardenas – “Freedom Isn’t Free”

2nd Place – Franklin “Frank” McCoy – “Ice, Ice Baby”

3rd Place – Calvin Freeman – “Let’s Do This”

Best Paint – David McNeal – “Blue Thunder”

Best Sports Theme – Ricki Moore – “Dallas Runner”

Most Patriotic – J. Martin East – “USS Nick”

Best Design, Best Funny Car, Most Unique, and People’s Choice – James “Jim” Ensell – “Surfin’ USA”