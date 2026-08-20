VA in Memphis named national nutrition center of excellence

The Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center has become the first and only Department of Veterans Affairs medical center to earn the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ Center of Excellence in Nutrition and Dietetics designation.

The 2026–2031 designation places VA Memphis Healthcare System among six organizations nationwide recognized across all four domains of excellence.

“America’s Veterans deserve the very best care, and this national recognition affirms our commitment to delivering exactly that,” said Edward Payton, executive director of VA Memphis Healthcare System. “Being named the first VA medical center in the nation to earn the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ Center of Excellence designation reflects the extraordinary dedication, expertise and compassion of our Nutrition and Food Services team. Their work improves lives every day, and this recognition places a national spotlight on the standard of excellence our Veterans experience here in Memphis.”

That commitment is reflected in a department whose work extends far beyond preparing meals. Nutrition and Food Services encompasses clinical nutrition care, chronic disease management, Veteran education, community partnerships and the training of future registered dietitians.

The Academy’s designation recognizes organizations that demonstrate exceptional leadership, evidence-based practice, innovation and measurable outcomes in nutrition and food services. For Veterans receiving care at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center, it offers assurance that nutrition care is grounded in quality, innovation and continuous improvement.

Nutrition care beyond the tray

Nutrition and Food Services supports Veterans in ways many people never see. During fiscal year 2025, the department served approximately 134,000 meals, while registered dietitians completed nearly 20,000 outpatient nutrition encounters through in-person and virtual care. Beyond traditional nutrition services, the department leads programs that improve health outcomes, encourage disease prevention and empower Veterans to take an active role in managing their health.

“Our Nutrition and Food Services department develops and provides comprehensive, evidence-based nutrition services for our Veterans and their families,” said Jennifer Earnest, chief of Nutrition and Food Services. “We deliver high-quality, safe patient food services while promoting wellness and disease prevention through nutrition education, counseling and innovative clinical practice.”

Among those services is MOVE!, VA’s weight-management program. Visits increased 88 percent during fiscal year 2026 compared with fiscal year 2025, while the program maintained an average Veteran Experience Score of 4.6 out of 5.0. VA dietitians lead MOVE! and other programs that help Veterans improve their health through nutrition.

The department’s Diabetes Management Program also exceeds key outcome goals. Seventy-eight percent of participating Veterans actively monitor their blood glucose levels, 89 percent have two or more documented A1c measurements, and 61 percent demonstrate improved A1c results—each surpassing established program targets.

Innovation improves Veteran experience

Innovation has also transformed the inpatient dining experience. Following implementation of a room-service dining model in 2024, patient satisfaction scores increased from 4.2 to 4.6 out of 5.0. Veterans frequently recognized improvements in food quality, menu variety and the courtesy of Nutrition and Food Services employees.

Since 2011, the Catherine Austin Dietetic Internship Program at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center has graduated 109 dietitians. The program maintains a 100 percent first-exam pass rate within one year and continues to prepare future nutrition professionals through partnerships that combine advanced clinical training with graduate education.

Nutrition and Food Services also addresses food insecurity through its recently relaunched Food Hub. Working alongside community partners, the program provides weekly food distributions supporting approximately 100 Veterans and their families each month. The initiative helps improve access to nutritious food while strengthening long-term wellness.

VA’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen programs also give Veterans nutrition knowledge, cooking skills and guided practice to help them prepare balanced meals and manage their health.

A team committed to excellence

Michelle Cunningham, associate chief of Clinical Nutrition, coordinated the Center of Excellence application with support from the department’s leadership team, including Jennifer Earnest, Rosemary Campbell, Tiffany Truehill, Sara Zellers, Jyotsna Sharman and Casey Provo.

“The Center of Excellence designation reflects years of dedication from an extraordinary team committed to improving the lives of Veterans through nutrition,” Earnest said. “When I learned we had earned this recognition, I was beaming with immense pride. This award reflects many years of innovative ideas, courageous plans and exceptional skill in delivering outstanding care. It honors not only our achievements, but the vision and heart that have guided our work year after year.”

The Academy’s recognition affirms what Veterans at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center experience every day: Nutrition care extends far beyond the tray. Through evidence-based clinical practice, patient education, disease prevention, innovative programming and compassionate service, Nutrition and Food Services helps Veterans build healthier lives while advancing excellence across the Veterans Health Administration.

“This is a celebration of who we are, what we stand for and what can be accomplished when our true north star is providing the very best care for our Veterans,” Earnest said.