VA Memphis advances $8.3 million in infrastructure projects supporting Veteran care

VA Memphis Healthcare System is advancing $8.3 million in infrastructure projects funded during the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 to modernize clinical spaces, prepare medical equipment installation, and improve facilities serving more than 196,000 Veterans across the Mid-South.

The projects are supported through VA nonrecurring funding, which provides one-time funding for facility maintenance and infrastructure needs. At the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center, the 2026 quarter three investment will support sit preparation for updates A-ray and MRI clinical spaces, modernization of nearly 15,000 square feet of Nutrition and Food Services space, and rood replacement on several buildings.

“Improving infrastructure helps ensure the spaces where Veteran receive care continue to meet their needs,” said Edward Payton, Executive Director of VA Memphis Healthcare System.

Three projects will prepare clinical spaces to support updated diagnostic imaging capabilities: An $849,000 MRI project and two x-ray projects totaling $591,385 will fund construction and site preparation needed to accommodate the equipment, including updates to the clinical spaces where the systems are housed. The imagine equipment itself is funded separately. Site preparation is expected to be completed in fiscal year 2028.

Another $694,000 will renovate nearly 15,000 square feet supporting Nutrition and Food Services, including improvements to plumbing, electrical systems, fire protection and staff spaces.

VA Memphis Healthcare System is home to the nation's only VA Nutrition and Food Services Center of Excellence, serving as a resource for advancing nutritional care, operational efficiency and best practices across VA. The center supports efforts to improve food service delivery, strengthen workforce development and promote innovative approaches to meeting Veterans' nutritional needs. The planned renovations will modernize the infrastructure supporting these operations, helping ensure the facility can continue delivering safe, high-quality nutritional services while supporting the center's broader mission. The Nutrition and Food Services project is expected to be completed in fiscal year 2029.

The largest portion of the quarter three funding, approximately $6.17 million, will replace roofs on four buildings. The re-roofing project will begin in late 2026, which replaces the nearly 40-year-old roof that was installed in 1986.

Although less visible than new medical equipment, Payton said failing infrastructure can directly affect Veteran care.

“If we have areas that where there’s a significant leak or it goes down to another area, then we kind of have to shut that area in order to kind of remedy that, or remediate it before we can open again,” Payton said.

The four-building roofing project is expected to be completed by the end of fiscal year 2027.

As those projects move forward, Veterans will soon see the results of another major infrastructure investment with the opening of a new clinical laboratory.

Separately, VA Memphis is preparing to open its new clinical laboratory, another major infrastructure investment designed to improve the efficiency of diagnostic testing and the Veteran experience. The new space is currently undergoing testing and balancing and is expected to begin operations within the next 30 days.

Approximately 99% of specimens collected at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center are tested in-house, according to Allen Hankerson, Chief Clinical Laboratory Specialist. That capability limits the need to transport specimens to outside laboratories and can reduce time between resting and results.

“The fact that we have the talent and technology to do it all here without sending specimens out is better for patient care,” Hankerson said. “The quicker you can process the results, the quicker you can address the Veteran patient.”

The new laboratory will also bring automation, updated equipment, and improved workflows. Hankerson said the investment could position the new laboratory space among the most advanced clinical laboratories in the Memphis area.

“We’re going to be able to service Veteran with some of the latest technology,” Hankerson said. “We’re really proud of the fact we’re going to be able to service Veterans with this capability.”

The transition will also create room for future growth. Once laboratory operations move into the new space, the former laboratory area is expected to be repurposed for Primary Care, creating additional clinical rooms and expanding capacity to serve Veterans.

The new laboratory is one piece of a broader modernization effort underway at VA Memphis Healthcare System. As the larger Memphis medical community continues to evolve, VA is investing alongside it to ensure Veterans have access to modern clinical environments, advanced diagnostic capabilities, and greater continuity of care.

“As we modernize, it helps us keep pace with what Veterans may be seeing when they visit other hospitals through care in the community,” Payton said.