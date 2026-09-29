Veteran volunteers help connect 176 Veterans with benefits assistance

For some Veterans, service doesn’t end when they take off the uniform.

In August, Veteran volunteers helped connect 176 Veterans with benefits assistance during a two-day claims event at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center. The event, hosted by the VA Memphis Healthcare System Veteran/Employee Education Service (V/EES), resulted in 16 appointments with Tennessee state Veterans Service Officers and 11 Veterans receiving rating decisions before leaving the medical center.

Behind those results were Veterans continuing to serve their community. Veterans Service Organization representatives were on-site to answer benefits questions and connect Veterans with resources, while VA volunteers helped Veterans navigate the event by directing them to the appropriate organizations and resources.

For U.S. Navy Veteran Philip “Whit” Tanner, a volunteer supporting V/EES at VA Memphis Healthcare System, helping fellow Veterans is another way to continue the commitment to service he found in the military.

“Helping Vets gives me a sense of loyalty and commitment,” Tanner said. “I hope our work continues to grow so we reach even more Veterans in the future.”

William A. Radtke III, who brings 30 years of Marine Corps experience, said the shared experience among Veterans can make it easier to connect with those seeking help.

“They know what it is to serve and have a unique way of expressing themselves,” Radtke said. “I feel as though I’m still serving, just in a different capacity.”

For Veteran Annick Wallace, whose military service spanned three branches, volunteering provides another way to help others overcome uncertainty and find the resources they need.

“Helping fellow [Veterans] succeed gives me a sense of joy and well-being,” Wallace said. “When I meet the needs of someone I’m assisting, it brings clarity and removes apprehension.”

That Veteran-to-Veteran connection also drives the work of American Legion Post 27, whose mission of “Veterans Taking Care of Veterans” extends beyond individual events.

“Day in and day out, we make a concerted effort to live up to our mission,” said Charlie T. Kent Jr., Post 27 Commander. “There are Veterans in the tri-state area in need of help. That’s when and where we step up.”

Events like this bring VA, Veterans Service Organizations and volunteers together to help Veterans throughout the Mid-South identify available benefits, resources, and support.

For the Veterans who volunteer, the work also provides something in return: an opportunity to continue serving long after their own military careers have ended.

VA's Center for Development and Civic Engagement connects volunteers with opportunities to support Veterans and VA programs nationwide. Veterans and community members interested in giving back locally can find volunteer opportunities through VA Memphis Healthcare System. To learn more about volunteering, contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) at VA Memphis Healthcare System by calling or by emailing vhamemcdce@va.gov.