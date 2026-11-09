World War II Navy Veteran Turns 102 Years Old

At 102 years old, World War II Navy Veteran Billy Earhart has witnessed more than a century of American history, served his country in the skies and spent decades keeping the nation's mail moving. His secret to a long life? A gallon of milk each week and a good steak.

On Nov. 5, 2026, just one day before his 102nd birthday, Earhart visited the Nonconnah VA Clinic, where employees and volunteers surprised him with an early birthday celebration honoring his life and military service.

The surprise began the day before, when Charlotte Gates, a nurse at VA Memphis Healthcare System, noticed Earhart's approaching milestone while confirming his appointment and coordinating his Uber transportation.

"I couldn't believe my eyes! I had to ask him, 'Is this birthday correct? Are you turning 102 years old in two days?'" Gates recalled.

"He said, 'Yes, that's correct.'"

After hanging up, Gates began reaching out to colleagues. "We've got to do something to celebrate him," she recalled. She worked quickly to organize staff and volunteers to give Earhart a proper celebration.

The preparation paid off.

"Y'all made an old man happy," Earhart told the group during his surprise party.

The celebration carried particular significance as the nation continues to lose members of its World War II generation. Of the approximately 16.4 million Americans who served during the war, an estimated 30,607 remain alive in 2026, according to the National WWII Museum.

Earhart is among the dwindling number of Veterans whose lives offer a firsthand connection to one of the most consequential periods in American history.

A lifetime of service, from the skies to the Postal Service

Born Nov. 6, 1924, Earhart entered the U.S. Navy in 1943, serving through the final years of World War II until 1946.

During his military service, he flew a twin-tailed patrol aircraft used by the Navy for maritime surveillance and patrol missions.

Although Earhart never returned to flying after leaving the Navy, his commitment to public service continued. He went on to work as a mechanic for the U.S. Postal Service, dedicating more than 30 years to maintaining equipment that helped keep America's mail moving.

The year Earhart completed his military service, 1946, also marked a defining moment in the history of Veterans health care.

On Jan. 3, 1946, President Harry S. Truman signed legislation establishing the Department of Medicine and Surgery, the predecessor of today's Veterans Health Administration. The legislation helped modernize and expand medical care for millions of Veterans returning from World War II.

Eighty years later, as VHA commemorates its 80th anniversary, Earhart remains among the generation of Veterans whose service helped shape the nation's commitment to providing them care.

Independence at 102

Nearly eight decades after leaving military service, Earhart continues to maintain an independent lifestyle.

He lives alone in Cordova, Tennessee, where he credits his neighbors with helping him stay connected and supported.

"I got some good neighbors," Earhart said. "They feed me. Check on me."

Although Earhart has been enrolled in VA Memphis Healthcare System, his Nov. 5 appointment marked his first visit to the Nonconnah VA Clinic.

Getting to his appointments is another example of how Earhart continues to manage his health care independently.

Earhart uses VA-arranged Uber Health transportation to travel to and from his medical appointments, allowing him to access care without having to drive himself or rely exclusively on family and friends.

The VHA-Uber Health Connect initiative helps eligible Veterans overcome transportation barriers by coordinating rides to health care appointments. The service is particularly valuable for Veterans who no longer drive, have limited transportation options, or otherwise face challenges accessing care.

According to research published in NEJM Catalyst in April 2025, the VHA-Uber Health Connect initiative facilitated more than 263,000 rides between January 2022 and March 2024, helping Veterans overcome transportation barriers to medical care.

Veterans interested in transportation assistance can contact their local VA medical center's transportation office to learn about available services and eligibility requirements. Eligible Veterans may receive rides at no cost and do not need a smartphone or the Uber app to participate.

For Earhart, reliable transportation is another way to maintain his independence while continuing to receive the health care he needs.

The secret to 102

Ask Earhart about his longevity, and he doesn't offer a complicated explanation.

He credits his continued health, at least in part, to drinking approximately a gallon of milk each week.

And when it comes to his favorite food, his answer is equally straightforward: steak.

Longevity also appears to run in the family. Earhart's mother lived to be 101, and he has watched generations of his own family grow, including approximately eight grandchildren.

Despite his remarkable age, Earhart maintains a sense of humor and appreciation for the people around him, something that became especially apparent during his visit.

A birthday worth celebrating

When VA Memphis Healthcare System employees learned Earhart would turn 102 the following day, they decided the occasion deserved recognition.

With help from the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at VA Memphis, the team organized an impromptu celebration featuring a birthday cake, a certificate of recognition, a commemorative challenge coin and a handwoven blanket.

The certificate recognized Earhart's honorable Navy service from 1943 to 1946 and his contributions during World War II.

As employees and volunteers presented his gifts, Earhart admired the challenge coin, expressed his appreciation for the blanket and shared a few laughs with those celebrating alongside him.

He also remarked that his family would be proud of the recognition.

For a Veteran whose life has spanned more than a century, from World War II aviation to decades of civilian public service, the afternoon offered another memorable chapter in an extraordinary life.

And as VHA celebrates 80 years of caring for America's Veterans, Earhart's story offers a living connection between the generation that helped shape the nation's modern Veterans health care system and the services that continue to support Veterans today.

At 102, Earhart still has places to go, people to see, and a few simple pleasures to enjoy.

A good steak, a gallon of milk each week and the independence to keep going.