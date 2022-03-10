 Skip to Content

Dental Didactic Program

Throughout the year, the following seminar topics are covered. Most of the seminars involve reviewing classic and recent literature on the topic, discussing the topic in a relaxed, round-table format and viewing illustrative slide series. In addition, the residents participate in weekly literature review and quarterly case presentation during their residency year.

Treatment Planning

  • Case Presentations and Treatment
  • Clinicopathologic Conferences
  • Planning Conferences

Restorative Dentistry

  • Amalgam
  • Cement Bases and Liners
  • Miscellaneous Materials
  • Composite
  • Porcelain Veneers

Fixed Prosthodontics

  • Diagnosis for Fixed Partial Prosthodontics
  • Posts and Cores
  • Treatment Restorations (Temporaries)
  • Crown Contours and Pontic Design Impression Materials
  • Minor Tooth Movement
  • Dental Implants
  • Muscle Palpation and Bite Planes
  • Tooth Preparation and Margin Design
  • Articulators and Diagnostic Mountings
  • Cementation
  • Acid Etch Resin Bonded Retainers

Removable Prosthodontics

  • Complete Dentures
  • Overdentures and Attachments
  • Overview of Implants
  • Immediate Dentures
  • Removable Partial Denture Design

Oral Surgery

  • Odontogenic Infections
  • Pre-prosthetic Surgery
  • Admission for Fracture and Facial Infections
  • Lasers in Oral Surgery
  • Maxillary and Mandibular Cysts
  • Facial Trauma
  • 3-D CT Scan of Maxilla and Mandible
  • Suture Techniques
  • Dental Implants
  • Grafts, Ridge Augmentation Procedures

Periodontics

  • Prognosis and Treatment Planning
  • Basics of Periodontal Flap and Osseous Surgery
  • Surgical management of Mucogingival Problems
  • Endo-Perio Lesions
  • Management of Periodontal Emergencies
  • Periodontal Consideration in Restorative Dentistry
  • Non-surgical Antimicrobial Therapy
  • Furcation Management

Endodontics

  • Odontogenic Causes of Oral Pain
  • Endodontic Surgical Case Selection
  • Rotary Endodontics
  • Traumatic Injuries to Teeth
  • Endodontic Surgical Technique

Pain and Anxiety Control

  • Local Anesthesia Techniques
  • Nitrous Oxide Relative Analgesia
  • Conscious Sedation
  • Hypnosis and Behavior Modification Techniques

Medical Risk Assessment

  • Physical Diagnosis Course
  • Medical Emergencies in Dentistry
  • Dental management of Medically Compromised Patient - Hospital Dentistry
  • Advanced Cardiac Life Support

