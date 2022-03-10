Dental Didactic Program
Throughout the year, the following seminar topics are covered. Most of the seminars involve reviewing classic and recent literature on the topic, discussing the topic in a relaxed, round-table format and viewing illustrative slide series. In addition, the residents participate in weekly literature review and quarterly case presentation during their residency year.
Treatment Planning
- Case Presentations and Treatment
- Clinicopathologic Conferences
- Planning Conferences
Restorative Dentistry
- Amalgam
- Cement Bases and Liners
- Miscellaneous Materials
- Composite
- Porcelain Veneers
Fixed Prosthodontics
- Diagnosis for Fixed Partial Prosthodontics
- Posts and Cores
- Treatment Restorations (Temporaries)
- Crown Contours and Pontic Design Impression Materials
- Minor Tooth Movement
- Dental Implants
- Muscle Palpation and Bite Planes
- Tooth Preparation and Margin Design
- Articulators and Diagnostic Mountings
- Cementation
- Acid Etch Resin Bonded Retainers
Removable Prosthodontics
- Complete Dentures
- Overdentures and Attachments
- Overview of Implants
- Immediate Dentures
- Removable Partial Denture Design
Oral Surgery
- Odontogenic Infections
- Pre-prosthetic Surgery
- Admission for Fracture and Facial Infections
- Lasers in Oral Surgery
- Maxillary and Mandibular Cysts
- Facial Trauma
- 3-D CT Scan of Maxilla and Mandible
- Suture Techniques
- Dental Implants
- Grafts, Ridge Augmentation Procedures
Periodontics
- Prognosis and Treatment Planning
- Basics of Periodontal Flap and Osseous Surgery
- Surgical management of Mucogingival Problems
- Endo-Perio Lesions
- Management of Periodontal Emergencies
- Periodontal Consideration in Restorative Dentistry
- Non-surgical Antimicrobial Therapy
- Furcation Management
Endodontics
- Odontogenic Causes of Oral Pain
- Endodontic Surgical Case Selection
- Rotary Endodontics
- Traumatic Injuries to Teeth
- Endodontic Surgical Technique
Pain and Anxiety Control
- Local Anesthesia Techniques
- Nitrous Oxide Relative Analgesia
- Conscious Sedation
- Hypnosis and Behavior Modification Techniques
Medical Risk Assessment
- Physical Diagnosis Course
- Medical Emergencies in Dentistry
- Dental management of Medically Compromised Patient - Hospital Dentistry
- Advanced Cardiac Life Support