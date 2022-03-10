Dental Residency Application Procedure

Applicants may submit their application independently or through PASS, the Postdoctoral Application Support Service. If the application is sent through PASS, the letters and dental school transcripts that are part of the PASS application are adequate. Undergraduate transcripts and the VA application are still required. A photo is also requested. The General Practice Residency program does not participate in the National Matching Service Program.

Postdoctoral Application Support Services

American Dental Education Association (ADEA)

1625 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Suite 600

Washington, DC 20036-2212

Telephone: 202-667-9433

Those individuals who have completed their application and meet standards for acceptance will be invited for an interview. The application deadline is October 1st.

Contact Information

Further information may be obtained by contacting:

Greg Paprocki, DDS

Director, GPR Program

VA Medical Center

1030 Jefferson Avenue

Memphis, Tennessee 38104

Telephone: 901-523-8990, ext. 5455

email: Greg.Paprocki@va.gov