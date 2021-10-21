Current Pharmacy Residents

Back row: Carly Gillis, Courtney Butterfass, Ally Ponder, Angela Wuerger, Jillian Morgan, Gabrielle Givens (PGY2), Mariko Thel (PGY2), Lisa Caviness (PGY2). Front Row: Jacob Elliot

2021-2022 PGY1 and PGY2 Pharmacy Residents

Courtney Butterfass was born in Fairfax, VA. She attended high school at Clarke County High School in Berryville, VA and earned her Bachelor of Science degree from High Point University- High Point, NC. Courtney returned to Virginia to complete her pharmacy degree at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy. In pharmacy school, Courtney was a member of the APhA, ASHP, Student Pharmacist Policy and Advocacy Association, and Kappa Epsilon. Her pharmacy interest includes ambulatory care, hematology/oncology, and palliative care/pain management. In her spare time, Courtney enjoys spending time with friends and family, exercising, traveling, and attending concerts/sporting events. She is honored to be a part of the VAMC Memphis residency program and is excited to begin her career as a pharmacist



Lisa Caviness was born in Clarksville, TN. They attended high school at Northwest High school in Clarksville, TN. They earned their Bachelor of Science in Biology from Austin Peay State University, also in Clarksville, TN. Lisa then moved to the Memphis area to pursue their Pharm D. at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Pharmacy. While in pharmacy school Lisa was a member of APhA-ASP, SNPhA, Phi Delta Chi, and class executive counsel. Lisa has completed her first year of post-graduate training at the Memphis Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center in 2021. In their spare time, they enjoy creating art, crafting, video games, trying new foods, and learning new things. As the child of a retired Army Veteran, they are honored and thrilled to continue to serve the patient population that is near and dear to them as a PGY2 Ambulatory Care resident at the Memphis VAMC!



Jacob Elliott was born and raised in Bartlett, Tennessee and graduated from Bartlett High School. He attended the University of Memphis where he also played baseball. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy. During his time there, he was a member of APhA-ASP, CPFI, and Kappa Psi. His current pharmacy interests are internal medicine, cardiology, ambulatory care, and critical care. In his spare time, he enjoys being outdoors, spending time with family and friends, and doing anything sports related. Jacob is grateful and excited to serve our Veterans as a part of the residency program.



Carly Gillis was born and raised a Packers fan in Green Bay, WI. She attended high school in De Pere, WI and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Human Biology from the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay. Carly then moved away from home to Madison, WI to complete her pharmacy degree at the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy. While in pharmacy school, Carly was heavily involved in Phi Delta Chi, Pharmacy Global Health Interest Group, and Mentorship Achievement Program. During this time, she developed a strong interest in giving back to the community, serving underserved populations, and traveled to Guatemala for a medical mission trip. Her pharmacy interests include primary care, endocrinology, and cardiology. In her free time, Carly enjoys attending sports events, spending time outdoors, trying new restaurants, and spending time with friends and family. Carly is extremely excited to serve our Veterans and to begin her pharmacy career at the Memphis VAMC!



Gabrielle Givens was born and raised in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga for three years of undergraduate studies before receiving her Doctorate of Pharmacy from Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy in Nashville, TN. During her time at LUCOP she was involved in many student organizations including APhA-ASP, AAPS, Kappa Psi, Rho Chi Honor Society, and Phi Lambda Sigma. She completed her PGY1 at the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, and her pharmacy interests include internal medicine, cardiology, and infectious disease. Outside of pharmacy, she enjoys spending time with her family, friends and her sweet puppy, Stella! Gabi is excited to be joining the Memphis VAMC and continue serving our nations Veteran’s as a PGY2 Internal Medicine Resident.



Jillian Morgan was born in Murfreesboro, TN and has aspired to be a clinical pharmacy specialist since she was 5-years old. Jillian grew up around clinical pharmacy specialists and residency training as her father, who is a product of the Memphis VA residency program, is an ambulatory care clinical pharmacist in the VA system. She attended high school at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro, TN and completed her pharmacy school pre-requisites at Middle Tennessee State University. Jillian then went on to complete her pharmacy degree from Belmont University College of Pharmacy. In pharmacy school, Jillian was an active member of APhA, TPA, ASHP, CPFI, Kappa Psi, and ACCP. Her pharmacy interests include ambulatory care and internal medicine. In her spare time, Jillian enjoys spending time with her family and friends, playing beach volleyball, attending concerts, and working out. The Memphis VA has always been her dream program, and she is honored to take the next steps in her pharmacy career as a member of the Memphis VA pharmacy family.



Ally Ponder was born and raised in Jacksonville, Alabama. After graduating from Pleasant Valley High School, she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy Studies from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. Remaining at Samford University, Ally completed her Master of Public Health and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees. During her time there, she was a member of APhA-ASP, SNPhA, SSHP, and Rho Chi. Her pharmacy interests include ambulatory care, internal medicine, and transitions of care. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, traveling, and spending time with her friends and family. Ally is excited to begin her career as a pharmacist at the Memphis VA Medical Center.



Mariko Thel was born in Durham, NC and is one of four children. She graduated from Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga, TN and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from Denison University in Granville, Ohio. Mariko returned to Tennessee to earn her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy. In pharmacy school, she was involved in APhA-ASP and Kappa Psi and completed a Masters in Health Informatics and Information Management. Her pharmacy interests are internal medicine and cardiology. In her spare time, she enjoys being outdoors and spending time with friends. Mariko is grateful and excited to be a part of the PGY2 Internal Medicine Residency Program.



Angela Wuerger was born in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago in Algonquin, IL. She attended high school at Marian Central Catholic in Woodstock, IL prior to heading to the University of Kentucky. She completed three years of undergraduate pre-requisite courses and enrolled in the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. She was a dual-degree student also working towards her Master of Public Health in health behavior and society along with her PharmD. While she was in pharmacy school, she was a member of the Rho Chi Honor Society, Kentucky Association of Student Pharmacists, and Create Your Positive club. Her pharmacy interests include ambulatory care, psychiatry, and cardiology. When she is off duty, Angela enjoys traveling, tending to her growing plant collection, and watching movies. She is very excited to be a part of the Memphis VA Medical Center Residency Program. She looks forward to challenging herself during this residency and developing her skills as a pharmacist.