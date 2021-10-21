PGY1 Program Description
The VAMC Memphis has been training Pharmacy Practice residents since 1963. The PGY-1 residency is a 12-month post-Doctor of Pharmacy training program accredited by ASHP.
The goals of this residency are to enable pharmacists to develop the knowledge and experience necessary to provide pharmaceutical care to both ambulatory and hospitalized patients with a strong emphasis on developing clinical skills. The opportunity for residents to participate in innovative practice areas is a direct result of VAMC Memphis’ long history of clinical pharmacy involvement and the unique practice environment that is found in a federal healthcare facility. Upon completion of the PGY-1 program, the resident will be eligible for board certification and a PGY-2 pharmacy residency training program.
Full-time clinical services are provided by clinical pharmacy specialists in the following areas in which residents can train, working with experienced pharmacist practitioners:
- Ambulatory Care
- Geriatrics
- Internal Medicine
- Infectious Disease/Antimicrobial Stewardship
- Inpatient Mental Health
- Outpatient Mental Health
- Neurology
- Nutritional Support
- Medical Intensive Care
- Surgery Intensive Care
- Cardiology
- Rheumatology
- Spinal Cord Injury
- Palliative Care
- Home Based Primary Card
- Emergency Department
- Hematology/Oncology
Residents have ongoing ambulatory clinic involvement in three or more practice areas. Residents work closely with the Pharmacy Director to develop practice management skills with emphasis on all aspects of clinical pharmacy services. Training schedules include flexibility to allow residents to pursue areas of personal interest. Research and scholarly activities are an important aspect of the VAMC Memphis Residency program, and the residents will complete projects that will improve patient care. Instructional and educational opportunities are available for residents to develop teaching skills by presenting lectures and small group discussions.
Program Purpose
The purpose of the Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is to build on the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions and to prepare graduate pharmacists for the practice of pharmacy as exemplified by the concepts of pharmaceutical care. The pharmacist completing the residency training program will independently and confidently manage patient disease states and drug therapy focused on achieving appropriate patient outcomes. The pharmacist will be a proficient member of the healthcare team, proactively manage practice issues, possess marketable practice skills, and exhibit effective teaching and communication skills. The pharmacist will commit to continuous lifelong learning and the advancement of the pharmacy profession. Upon completion of the PGY1 program, the resident will be eligible for board certification and a postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training program.
Program Structure
Required Rotations (4 weeks each)
- Ambulatory Care
- Critical Care (MICU/SICU/Nutrition)
- Geriatrics
- Internal Medicine
- Practice Management/Drug Information/Pharmacoeconomics
Elective Rotations
- Repeat of core rotation(s)
- Cardiology
- Outpatient Mental Health
- Inpatient Mental Health
- Spinal Cord Injury
- Home Based Primary Care
- Palliative Care/Pain Management
- Hematology/Oncology
- Antimicrobial Stewardship/ID
Longitudinal Ambulatory Care Experiences (2 months each, resident chooses three)
- Heart Failure
- Hypertension
- Lipid
- Pain Management
- Pain Coping Group
- Rheumatology
- ID/HIV
- GI/Hepatitis C
- Nephrology
- Endocrinology
- Outpatient Mental Health
Other longitudinal learning experiences
- Orientation to all aspects of the health system’s pharmacy services, residency and PharmAcademic
- ACLS/BLS Certification
- Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring
- Formulary Management
- Antibiotic Surveillance
- Applied Pharmacokinetics
- Patient Education
- Pharmaceuticals preparation and dispensing, applied pharmacy practice
- On a rotating basis, each resident serves as Chief Resident concurrent with other rotations
Other required activities
- Pharmacotherapy Presentations/CE program
- Newsletter article
- Medication Usage Evaluation
- Journal Club
- IRB approved research project
- University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy Teaching Learning Program
- Clinical/Operational Staffing on a rotational basis
Benefits
- Two and one-half weeks paid vacation and sick leave plus federal holidays
- Participation in VA Plans/Programs (health, life, disability and long-term care insurance)
- Three days paid interview leave and paid leave to attend and participate in state and national pharmacy meetings
Application Process
Application requirements: U.S. Citizenship, PharmD from ACPE-accredited college of pharmacy
The Memphis VA Residency Programs participate in the ASHP-associated Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) for applications and the National Matching Service (NMS) for the residency matching process.
PhORCAS application requirements:
- Curriculum vitae
- College of pharmacy transcripts
- Letter of intent (limited to 1 page)
- Minimum of three (3) Letters of Recommendation (clinical preferred)
Summary
Type/Duration PGY1 Pharmacy Residency/12 months
Number of Positions: 6
Application Deadline: December 31
Estimated Stipend: $41,742
Interview Required: Yes
ASHP Program Code: 54200
NMS Match Code: 190213
Contact Information
For more information about the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program, please contact:
Joshua Sullivan, PharmD, BCACP, BCPS, BCGP
Associate Chief, Clinical Pharmacy Programs
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director
Memphis VA Medical Center
1030 Jefferson Ave
Memphis, TN
Phone: 901-577-7100
Email: josh.sullivan@va.gov