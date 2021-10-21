PGY1 Program Description

The goals of this residency are to enable pharmacists to develop the knowledge and experience necessary to provide pharmaceutical care to both ambulatory and hospitalized patients with a strong emphasis on developing clinical skills. The opportunity for residents to participate in innovative practice areas is a direct result of VAMC Memphis’ long history of clinical pharmacy involvement and the unique practice environment that is found in a federal healthcare facility. Upon completion of the PGY-1 program, the resident will be eligible for board certification and a PGY-2 pharmacy residency training program.

Full-time clinical services are provided by clinical pharmacy specialists in the following areas in which residents can train, working with experienced pharmacist practitioners:

Ambulatory Care

Geriatrics

Internal Medicine

Infectious Disease/Antimicrobial Stewardship

Inpatient Mental Health

Outpatient Mental Health

Neurology

Nutritional Support

Medical Intensive Care

Surgery Intensive Care

Cardiology

Rheumatology

Spinal Cord Injury

Palliative Care

Home Based Primary Card

Emergency Department

Hematology/Oncology

Residents have ongoing ambulatory clinic involvement in three or more practice areas. Residents work closely with the Pharmacy Director to develop practice management skills with emphasis on all aspects of clinical pharmacy services. Training schedules include flexibility to allow residents to pursue areas of personal interest. Research and scholarly activities are an important aspect of the VAMC Memphis Residency program, and the residents will complete projects that will improve patient care. Instructional and educational opportunities are available for residents to develop teaching skills by presenting lectures and small group discussions.

Program Purpose

The purpose of the Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is to build on the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions and to prepare graduate pharmacists for the practice of pharmacy as exemplified by the concepts of pharmaceutical care. The pharmacist completing the residency training program will independently and confidently manage patient disease states and drug therapy focused on achieving appropriate patient outcomes. The pharmacist will be a proficient member of the healthcare team, proactively manage practice issues, possess marketable practice skills, and exhibit effective teaching and communication skills. The pharmacist will commit to continuous lifelong learning and the advancement of the pharmacy profession. Upon completion of the PGY1 program, the resident will be eligible for board certification and a postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training program.

Program Structure

Required Rotations (4 weeks each)

Ambulatory Care

Critical Care (MICU/SICU/Nutrition)

Geriatrics

Internal Medicine

Practice Management/Drug Information/Pharmacoeconomics

Elective Rotations

Repeat of core rotation(s)

Cardiology

Outpatient Mental Health

Inpatient Mental Health

Spinal Cord Injury

Home Based Primary Care

Palliative Care/Pain Management

Hematology/Oncology

Antimicrobial Stewardship/ID

Longitudinal Ambulatory Care Experiences (2 months each, resident chooses three)

Heart Failure

Hypertension

Lipid

Pain Management

Pain Coping Group

Rheumatology

ID/HIV

GI/Hepatitis C

Nephrology

Endocrinology

Outpatient Mental Health

Other longitudinal learning experiences

Orientation to all aspects of the health system’s pharmacy services, residency and PharmAcademic

ACLS/BLS Certification

Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring

Formulary Management

Antibiotic Surveillance

Applied Pharmacokinetics

Patient Education

Pharmaceuticals preparation and dispensing, applied pharmacy practice

On a rotating basis, each resident serves as Chief Resident concurrent with other rotations

Other required activities

Pharmacotherapy Presentations/CE program

Newsletter article

Medication Usage Evaluation

Journal Club

IRB approved research project

University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy Teaching Learning Program

Clinical/Operational Staffing on a rotational basis

Benefits

Two and one-half weeks paid vacation and sick leave plus federal holidays

Participation in VA Plans/Programs (health, life, disability and long-term care insurance)

Three days paid interview leave and paid leave to attend and participate in state and national pharmacy meetings

Application Process

Application requirements: U.S. Citizenship, PharmD from ACPE-accredited college of pharmacy

The Memphis VA Residency Programs participate in the ASHP-associated Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) for applications and the National Matching Service (NMS) for the residency matching process.

PhORCAS application requirements:

Curriculum vitae

College of pharmacy transcripts

Letter of intent (limited to 1 page)

Minimum of three (3) Letters of Recommendation (clinical preferred)

Summary

Type/Duration PGY1 Pharmacy Residency/12 months

Number of Positions: 6

Application Deadline: December 31

Estimated Stipend: $41,742

Interview Required: Yes



ASHP Program Code: 54200

NMS Match Code: 190213

For more information about the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program, please contact:

Joshua Sullivan, PharmD, BCACP, BCPS, BCGP

Associate Chief, Clinical Pharmacy Programs

PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director

PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director

Memphis VA Medical Center

1030 Jefferson Ave

Memphis, TN

Phone: 901-577-7100

Email: josh.sullivan@va.gov