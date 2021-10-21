PGY2 Ambulatory Care Program

This program is a post-Doctor of Pharmacy program to be completed after an ASHP accredited PGY1 residency. The goal of this residency is to enable pharmacists to develop the knowledge and experience necessary to provide pharmaceutical care to ambulatory patients with a strong emphasis on developing and mastering clinical skills in the outpatient setting. The resident will function independently and collaboratively with team members to achieve optimal drug therapy outcomes. The resident will be responsible for pharmacotherapy decisions, patient counseling, writing progress notes and monitoring drug therapy. The resident will also create and implement a clinical service, participate in several educational programs and will have the opportunity for didactic teaching and precepting students to develop teaching skills. Residents work closely with the Pharmacy Director and Residency Program Director to develop practice management skills with emphasis on all aspects of clinical pharmacy services. Through a partnership with the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy, residents will participate in a teaching and learning program. Experienced clinical pharmacy specialists provide clinical services in the following areas: Primary Care, Home Based Primary Care, Geriatrics, Neurology, Cardiology, Rheumatology, Emergency Room, Memory Clinic, Pain Management, Hematology/Oncology, HIV and Hepatitis C. Residents have the opportunity to train in all of these sites. Training schedules include flexibility to allow residents to pursue areas of personal interest. Research and scholarly activities are an important aspect of the VAMC Memphis Residency program, and residents participate in projects that will improve patient care. As part of the nation's health care system, the Memphis VA also interacts with other VA pharmacy programs for a continuous sharing of innovative approaches to improve patient drug therapy outcomes.

Program Purpose

The purpose of the VAMC Memphis PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program is to build on the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency program to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in Ambulatory Care. Residents will have opportunities to function independently as practitioners and work collaboratively as members of the healthcare team by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care that optimizes medication therapy. The PGY2 Ambulatory Care resident will exercise proficiency in communication and education of other health care professionals, patients and the community. Upon completion of the PGY2 Ambulatory Care residency, the resident will be prepared to establish collaborative interdisciplinary ambulatory care practices, possess competencies that qualify them for clinical pharmacist and/or faculty positions and position them to be eligible for attainment of board certification in Ambulatory Care (BCACP).

Program Structure

Required Rotations:

Pharmacotherapy Clinic I (PCI)

Pharmacotherapy Clinic II (PCII)

Pharmacotherapy Clinic III (PCIII)

Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)

Outpatient pain management

Outpatient Mental Health

Practice Management

Elective rotations (4 weeks each):

Cardiology

Geriatrics (long-term care)

Hematology/Oncology

ID/Hepatitis C

Infectious Disease/Antimicrobial Stewardship

Inpatient Mental Health

Internal Medicine/Transitional Care

Palliative Care/Pain Management

Required, year-long, continuous experiences

Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring

Practice Management/Formulary Management

Patient Education

Project Management/Research

Resident Pharmacotherapy Clinic

Teaching/Precepting

Elective pharmacotherapy longitudinal experiences (2 months each). Residents will choose from the following to participate in during PC I, PC II and other elective months:

Rheumatology Clinic

Hypertension Clinic

Lipid Clinic

Heart Failure Clinic

Endocrinology Clinic

GI/Hepatitis Clinic

Metabolic group

Women’s Clinic

Nephrology Clinic

Other required activities:

Pharmacotherapy Presentations

Newsletter article

Journal Club

IRB approved research project

University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy Teaching Learning Program

Ambulatory Care Staff Meeting Presentations

Outpatient pharmacy operational/transitions of care staffing on a rotational basis

Benefits

Two and one-half weeks paid vacation and sick leave plus federal holidays

Participation in VA Plans/Programs (health insurance, etc.)

Three days paid interview leave

Paid leave to attend and participate in state and national pharmacy meetings

Application Process

Application requirements: U.S. Citizenship, PharmD from ACPE-accredited college of pharmacy, completion of ASHP-accredited PGY1 residency program, licensure as a practicing pharmacist

The Memphis VA Residency Programs participate in the ASHP-associated Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) for applications and the National Matching Service (NMS) for the residency matching process.

PhORCAS application requirements:

Curriculum vitae

College of pharmacy transcripts

Letter of intent (limited to 1 page)

Minimum of three (3) Letters of Recommendation (clinical preferred)

Summary

Type/Duration: PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency/12 months

Number of Positions: 1

Application Deadline: December 31

Estimated Stipend: $44,994

Interview Required: Yes (with formal presentation)

ASHP Program Code: 54053

NMS Match Code: 735465

For more information about the PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program, please contact:

Joshua Sullivan, PharmD, BCACP, BCPS, BCGP

Associate Chief, Clinical Pharmacy Programs

PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director

PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director



Memphis VA Medical Center

1030 Jefferson Ave

Memphis, TN



Phone: 901-577-7100

Email: josh.sullivan@va.gov