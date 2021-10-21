The practice setting is a 250-bed tertiary VA hospital in Memphis, TN. The pharmacy resident will work as an integral member of the healthcare team, along with medical residents and fellows affiliated with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. The resident will have the opportunity to develop practice management skills, participate in educational programs, provide formal lectures, and precept pharmacy students. The resident will also participate in projects designed to improve patient care and outcomes. Flexible training schedules allow the resident to pursue areas of personal interest while meeting the educational goals of the program. Appointment is within the Federal government, and residents are therefore subject to all regulations and requirements of the Federal system.

Program Purpose

The purpose of the PGY2 Internal Medicine Program is to build upon the resident’s Doctor of Pharmacy education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in Internal Medicine. The PGY2 Internal Medicine residency provides residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 Internal Medicine pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.

Program Structure

Core rotations:

Orientation (if PGY1 not completed at Memphis VAMC)

Internal Medicine (4 months)

Ambulatory Care (1 month)

Cardiology (1 month)

Critical Care (1 month)

Geriatric Medicine (1 month)

Practice Management (1 month)

Elective rotations:

Ambulatory Care II

Cardiology II

Critical Care II

Infectious Disease

Internal Medicine IV

Inpatient Mental Health

Nephrology

Nutrition Support

Palliative Care/Pain Management

Spinal Cord Injury

Additional requirements:

IRB-approved research project

Pharmacotherapy CE presentations (2)

Journal club presentations (2)

Local or regional presentation/poster/abstract or case report

Teaching Certificate Program (optional, if not completed PGY1 year)

Weekend clinical staffing

Chief Resident (on a rotating basis with other residents)

Mentoring for the University of Tennessee Teaching and Learning Program

Benefits

Two and one-half weeks paid vacation and sick leave plus federal holidays

Participation in VA Plans/Programs (health insurance, etc.)

Three days paid interview leave

Paid leave to attend and participate in state and national pharmacy meetings

Application Process

Application requirements: U.S. Citizenship, PharmD from ACPE-accredited college of pharmacy, completion of ASHP-accredited PGY1 residency program, licensure as a practicing pharmacist

The Memphis VA Residency Programs participate in the ASHP-associated Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) for applications and the National Matching Service (NMS) for the residency matching process.

PhORCAS application requirements:

Curriculum vitae

College of pharmacy transcripts

Letter of intent (limited to 1 page)

Minimum of three (3) Letters of Recommendation (clinical preferred)

Summary

Type/Duration

Number of Positions:

Application Deadline:

Estimated Stipend:

Interview Required:

PGY2 IM Residency/12 months

1-2

January 4, 2021

~ $44,994

Yes (with formal presentation)

ASHP Program Code: 54035

NMS Match Code: 701056

For more information about the PGY2 Internal Medicine Residency Program, please contact:

Tenley E. Ryan, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Internal Medicine/Transitions of Care

Memphis VA Medical Center

1030 Jefferson Ave

Memphis, TN

Phone: 901-523-8990 x6720

Email: tenley.ryan@va.gov