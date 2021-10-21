Pharmacy Facts and Preceptor/Resident Accomplishments

The PGY1 program has been ASHP accredited since 1963 and over 260 residents have graduated from the PGY1 program.

The PGY2 Internal Medicine Program has been accredited since 2016

The PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program has been accredited since 2017

Approximately 67% of residents in the past 5 years and almost 75% of the residents within the past ten years have become board certified post-residency. Certifications include pharmacotherapy, geriatrics, psychiatry, critical care, oncology and ambulatory care.

Approximately 62.5% of residents have been hired as clinical pharmacy specialists and 35% as clinical pharmacists over the past 5 years. The remaining residents are currently PGY2 residents.

Approximately half of the residents in the previous 5 years have completed PGY2 residencies.

Approximately 87% of the residents in the past 5 years are currently involved in precepting students and residents.

Approximately 75% of our preceptors are board certified.

Resident and Preceptor National Presentations, Posters, Publications, Awards, Research Projects and Medication Use Evaluations

Publications

National/Regional Presentations

Guidry TJ, Elliott WV, Gillion A, et al. Prediction of Invasive Candidiasis in a Veteran Population (PIVET): Validation of the Candida Score. Selected for platform presentation at the Society of Critical Care Medicine Annual Congress. Honolulu, HI. January 2017.

Wassell K, Sullivan J, Jett B, Zuber J. Hemoglobin A1C Reduction in Veteran Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Managed by Clinical Pharmacy Specialists Compared to Nurse Practitioners in a Rural Setting.

Presented at 2017 National Pharmacy Resident Project Forum (RPro4).

Reducing Concomitant Utilization of Opioids and Benzodiazepines. Presented at 2018 VHA Shark Tank Live as part of the VHA Innovator’s Network. Shark Tank 2018 Finalist project – top 19 out of 622 practices submitted. Washington, D.C.

Ness RA. Selecting solutions that are worth their salt. ACPE accredited. Memphis Area Pharmacists Society meeting. Oct 2018.

Neil, S. Train Wrecks in Transitions of Care: Improving the Process. Presented at APhA Annual Meeting 2019 PharmTalks Pharmacy Innovations Worth Spreading March 22-25, 2019, Seattle, WA.

Ness, R. Presented at APhA Annual Meeting 2019 PharmTalks Pharmacy Innovations Worth Spreading March 22-25, 2019, Seattle, WA.

Gillion A, Elliott W. Saving Lives One Assessment at a Time: Beta Lactam Allergy Assessments. Selected to be presented at VHA Innovation Demo Day. Washington DC. October 2019 (Also selected as VHA 2019 Shark Tank Semi-finalist).

Posters

Nickleson JA, Cronk PB, Rogers KC, Finks SW. Effects of long-term proton pump inhibitor use in those receiving dual antiplatelet therapy after percutaneous coronary intervention. ACCP Virtual Poster Symposium, May 19, 2015. Pharmacotherapy 2015;35(5)e66-e95.

Norrid SE, Finks SW, Parker RB, Rogers KC. Appropriate monitoring to improve amiodarone safety and tolerability. Program and Abstracts of the Annual Meeting of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy. 2015 -San Francisco, CA. Abstract #347.

Finks SW, Brenner M, Kemp DW, Odum LE, Parker M, Parker RB, Rogers KC. Effects of carvedilol after cocaine induced chest pain. Program and Abstracts of the Annual Meeting of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy. 2015-San Francisco, CA. Abstract #18.

Shah R, Rohan G, Rashid A, Rogers KC. Relative efficacy and safety of P2Y12 inhibitors in NSTEMI: A comprehensive network meta-analysis of randomized trial. Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions Scientific Sessions. May 2016-Orlando, Florida. Abstract #A-084.

Guidry TJ, Elliott WV, Gillion A, et al. Prediction of Invasive Candidiasis in a Veteran Population (PIVET): Validation of the Candida Score. Presented at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Meeting. Hollywood, FL. October 2016

Rogers KC, Elliott NT, Greiner LE, Majaj N, Brenner M, Finks SW. Appropriate monitoring to improve sotalol safety. Program and Abstracts of the Annual Meeting of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy. 2016-Hollywood, FL. Abstract #200

Shahreyar M, Morsy M, Heckle M, Rashid A, Ramanathan K, Rogers KC, Shah R. An updated comprehensive meta-analysis of randomized trials evaluating the efficacy of stem cell therapy for refractory angina. American College of Cardiology 2017. Washington, D.C.; Presentation Number: 1178M-03.

Morsy M, Heckle M, Shahreyar, Delgado G, Ramanathan K, Rogers KC, Shah R. Shorter- versus longer-duration triple antithrombotic therapy for patients with coronary stents who require oral anticoagulation: an updated comprehensive meta-analysis. American College of Cardiology 2017. Washington, D.C.; Presentation Number: 17-A-10191-ACC.

Atyia S, Rogers KC, Finks SW. Effects of carvedilol prescribed at discharge in patients with cocaine-induced chest pain. Program and Abstracts of the 52nd American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Mid-Year Clinical Meeting. December 4, 2017 – Orlando, FL; Abstract # 2-336.

Jaeger M, Finks SW, Neu D, Rogers KC. Transitions of care nightmare: Induction of an enzyme leads to a reduction in anticoagulant efficacy. Program and Abstracts of the 52nd American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Mid-Year Clinical Meeting. December 4, 2017 – Orlando, FL; Abstract # 2-340.

Kessler, S, Sullivan J, Zuber J. Comparison of Diabetes Outcome Disparities Between Men and Women.

Neu DW, Guidry TJ, Gillion AR, et al. Impact of Beta-lactam Allergies on Selection of Antimicrobials in an Inpatient Setting. Presented at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Meeting. Phoenix, AZ. October 2017.

Ness RA, Elliott WV, Gillion AR, Bennett JG, Pattanaik DN. Impact of beta lactam allergies on selection of antimicrobials in an outpatient setting. ACCP 2017. Poster #402.

Sullivan J, Berntson G, Freeman K, Patton J, Keough LA, Morton T. Reducing Concomitant Utilization of Opioids and Benzodiazepines. Presented at VHA Innovation Experience Demo Day, Washington, D.C. August 2018.

Rogers KC, Gabre E, Elliott N, Garner K, Finks SW. VAMP-IT: Veteran antiarrhythmic monitoring program-improving therapy. ACCP Updates in Therapeutics® 2018 – Jacksonville, Florida. Abstract # F-19.

Jacobs D, Wassell K, Guidry T, Sullivan J. Safety and cardiovascular outcomes of high-intensity statin therapy with atorvastatin 80mg versus atorvastatin 40mg in the veteran population. Presented at the American College of Pharmacy Annual Meeting. Seattle, WA. October 2018.

Kessler SG, Gillion AR, Rogers KC, Pattanaik D. Nitroglycerin desensitization protocol in nitroglycerin-induced urticaria. Tennessee Society of Health System Pharmacists (TSHP) Midyear Meeting. 2018 - Nashville, TN.

Shah R, Nayyar M, Bondy BR, Chaudhry A, Butt AK, Shell A, Rogers KC. Effect of pre-procedural heparin administration on bivalirudin-based anticoagulation strategy during primary percutaneous coronary intervention: a network meta-analysis. American College of Cardiology March 12, 2018. Orlando, FL. Presentation Number: 1287-261.

McDonnell CC, Rogers KC, Regen SM, Finks SW. PRescribing Alpha blockers Including praZosin in the Elderly: the PRAIZE safety study. Program and Abstracts of the 53rd American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Mid-Year Clinical Meeting. December 2, 2018 – Anaheim, CA. Abstract # 1-349

Childress MB, Rogers KC, Finks SW. Ranolazine in refractory angina in a patient with end stage renal disease. Program and Abstracts of the 53rd American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Mid-Year Clinical Meeting. December 2, 2018 – Anaheim, CA. Abstract # 3-387

Boh, J., Coveart S., Keough LA., Patton J. Outcomes of an Opioid-Benzodiazepine Co-Prescribing Reduction Plan. Presented at America Society of Health Systems Pharmacists (ASHP). December 2018

Shell, A., Keough, L.A., Rajanna, K. Occurrence of Skeletal-Related Events in Multiple Myeloma and Prostate Cancer Patients Receiving Standard- Versus Extended-Interval Zoledronic Acid. Presented at Association of VA Hematology/Oncology (AVAHO). September 2018

Ye, S, Wells, LD. Gillion, AR. “Assessment of Pre-Admission Use of Calcium Channel Blockers Versus Beta Blockers in Patients Admitted with Sepsis” ACCP Global Meeting; Seattle, WA

Ye, SY. Dembski, VR. “Evaluation of a Pharmacy Student-Driven Medication Review on 30-Day Readmission Rates in a 49-Bed, Rural Community Hospital” ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting; Orlando, FL

Clarkson M, Hoover J, Wells L. Rates of Venous Thromboembolism in Hospitalized Patients Receiving Unfractionated Heparin Thrice Daily in Higher Versus Lower BMI Patients. Poster presented at: American College of Clinical Pharmacy Global Conference on Clinical Pharmacy; 2018 Oct 20-23; Seattle, WA.

Kessler, SG, Coveart S. Evaluation of Benzodiazepines Use in Patients with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Presented by S. Kessler at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Meeting, Seattle, WA October 2018.

Ye S, Gillion AR, Well LD. Assessment of Pre-Admission Use of Calcium Channel Blockers Versus Beta Blockers in Patients Admitted with Sepsis. Presented at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Global Meeting. Seattle, WA. October 2018.

Herndon K, Guidry T, Wassell K, Elliott W. Safety Profile of Apixaban versus Warfarin in Veterans with Chronic Kidney Disease. Presented at the American College of Pharmacy Annual Meeting. Seattle, WA. October 2018.

Gillion A, Elliott W. Saving Lives One Assessment at a Time: Beta Lactam Allergy Assessments. Selected to be presented at VHA Innovation Demo Day. Washington DC. October 2019 (Also selected as VHA 2019 Shark Tank Semi-finalist).

Roberts AM, Rogers KC, Finks SW. Ranolazine use in patients with chronic kidney disease +/- renal replacement therapy. American College Clinical Pharmacy 2019 Virtual Poster Symposium, May 28, 2019. Abstract #49256

Herndon K, Dewitt A, Gillion AR. Hypersensitive reaction to infliximab-abda(biosimilar to infliximab): A Case report. Presented by K. Herndon at the (ACCP) Conference. New York, NY. October 2019.

McGlaughlin BT, Clarkson MK, Wassell KM, Finks SW, Rogers KC. Safety and efficacy of direct-acting oral anticoagulants (DOACs) in the obese population. American College of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Meeting. October 28, 2019 - New York City, NY. Abstract #51933

Mitchell AB, Guidry TJ, Gillion AR. Micafungin Resistance to Candida albicans in a Non-immunocompromised Host: A Case Report. Presented by A. Mitchell at the (ACCP) Conference. New York, NY. October 2019.

Lenahan SM, Guidry TJ, Bowden JE, Gillion AR. Evaluation of Outcomes in Invasive Candidiasis Treated with Micafungin in Obese versus Non-obese Patients. Presented at the American College of Pharmacy Annual Meeting. New York City, NY. October 2019.

Mitchell AB, Ryan TE, Gillion AR, Wells LD, Muthiah MP. Vitamin C and thiamine for sepsis and septic shock. Presented by A. Mitchell at Society of Critical Care Medicine. San Diego, CA. February 2019.

Howard TG, Hamby A, Layman SN, Neu DW, Elliott WV. Alogliptin and heart failure outcomes in patients with type II diabetes. Poster presentation presented at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Meeting. New York, NY. October 2019.

Clarkson M, Hoover J, Elliott W, Eason J. High-dose daptomycin in ESRD as a part of triple antibiotic therapy in a patient with persistent MRSA bacteremia: case report. Presented at ACCP Annual Meeting, New York, NY. October 2019.

Howard G, Hamby A, Elliott W. Alogilptin and Heart Failure Outcomes in Patients with Type II Diabetes. Principle Investigator. Presented at the ACCP Annual Meeting. New York, NY. October 2019

Mclean H, Wells L, Marler JL. The Effect of Sodium Bicarbonate on Return of Spontaneous Circulation in Patients with Cardiac Arrest. Virtual Presentation at ACCP Virtual Poster Symposium. May 26-27, 2020.

Keen W, Elliott W, Layman S, Sullivan J. Intravenous Iron Replacement in Hospitalized Heart Failure Patients. Presented at 2020 ACCP Virtual Symposium, May 2020.

Sela Cathright, Sloan Regen, Shannon Stewart. Assessment of adverse effects of zolpidem, zaleplon, eszopiclone in a Veteran population. Presented at 2020 CPNP Virtual Annual Meeting.

Phomakay V, Layman S, Swims M, Bennett J, Gupta S. Improvement in pneumococcal and herpes zoster vaccination rates of persons with chronic inflammatory disease on biologic immunosuppressive medications: A quality improvement project. Presented at UT Research Day, Memphis, TN January 2020.

Hunt M, Frisbee J, Winters S, Dudney T, Heidel R, Branca P. Hydrocortisone and fludrocortisone versus hydrocortisone alone in critically ill patients with septic shock. Platform presentation at Society of Critical Care Medicine Critical Care Congress. Orlando, FL. February 2020.

Clarkson M, McGlaughlin B, Wassell K, Finks S, Rogers K. Safety and efficacy of direct-acatin oral anticoagulants (DOACs) in the obese population. Presented at 2020 ACC Virtual Meeting, March 2020.

McGarry M, Keough L, Wassell K. Assessment of renal outcomes with empagliflozin use in a veteran population with type 2 diabetes and proteinuria. Presented at 2020 ACCP Virtual Meeting, May 2020.

Slayton, M, Lerma J, Latendresse E, Ponnapula S. Comparing HbA1c lowering of SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 agonist. Presented at TPA Winter Virtual Meeting, February 2020.

Hollums B, Ryan T, Wells L, VanBuskirk K. Comparison of direct oral anticoagulants and warfarin in patients with advanced liver disease. Presented at 2020 ACCP Virtual Symposium, May 2020.



Gales K, Hunt M, Marler J. The Effect of Lactic Acidosis on Norepinephrine Efficacy and Need for Vasopressin Therapy in Patients with Septic Shock: a Pilot Study. Virtual Presentation at ACCP Virtual Poster Symposium. May 25-26, 2021.



Thel M, Ryan T, Marler J. Effect of Fluid Resuscitation Volume on Outcomes in Septic Patients with Heart Failure. Presented at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Midyear Clinic Meeting. Virtual. December 2020.



Lerma J, Guidry TJ, May S. Outcomes of a Pharmacist-Led Telehealth Clinic for Spinal Cord Injury Patients. Presented at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Midyear Clinic Meeting. Virtual. December 2020.



Cole B, Hunt M. Comparison of combined therapy with metronidazole versus piperacillin/tazobactam on postoperative infectious outcomes in acute cholecystitis patients undergoing cholecystectomy in a veteran population. Presented at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Midyear Clinic Meeting. Virtual. December 2020.



Thel M, Marler J. Effect of fluid resuscitation volume on outcomes in septic patients with reduced ejection fraction heart failure. Presented at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Midyear Clinic Meeting. Virtual. December 2020.



Fong R, Bennett J. Impact of pharmacist driven culture reviews in the emergency department and outpatient clinics. Presented at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Midyear Clinic Meeting. Virtual. December 2020.



Cole S, Wells L, Gillion A. Steroids in non-critically ill hospitalized patients with COVID-19 requiring supplemental oxygen. Presented at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Midyear Clinic Meeting. Virtual. December 2020.

Awards

- Tennessee Society of Health-System Pharmacists Pharmacist of the Year, July 2018, Joshua Sullivan

- American College of Clinical Pharmacy Ambulatory Care PRN Resident Travel Award – Sara Neil

- American College of Clinical Pharmacy Ambulatory Care PRN Resident Travel Award – Tommie Jo Guidry

- Undersecretary of Health Excellence in Pharmacy Practice Award, 2018.

- Tennessee Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists Residency of the Year award, 2019

- Tennessee Pharmacist Association Excellence in Innovation Award, Amanda Gillion, July 2020.

List of Resident Projects Completed in last 5 years

Characterization of Pharmacologic Therapy in PTSD Related Sleep Disturbances in a Residential Treatment Program

Evaluation of Antibiotic Use in Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Patients with Asymptomatic Bacteriuria

Safety, Efficacy and Appropriateness of High Dose Opioid Regimens in VA Patients with Chronic Pain

Antibiogram Optimization for Antimicrobial Stewardship: Validation of Current Antibiogram Methodology and Expanded Reporting

Drug Use Evaluation: Aspirin/Dipyridamole For Secondary Stroke Prevention

Vitamin D and Prevention of Falls in Home-Based PrimaryCare Patients: A Retrospective Analysis

Heparin Monitoring Before and After Implementation of Antifactor Xa-Based Nomogram

Effects of Empiric Food-Based Probiotic Administration In The Prevention Of Hospital Acquired Infections In The Medical And Surgical Intensive Care Unit

Digoxin Use in Veterans with Atrial Fibrillation And Heart Failure

Impact of Actual and Potential QTc Prolongation on Antimicrobial Treatment of Community Acquired Pneumonia in A Veteran Population

Digoxin Use in Veterans with Heart Failure in Normal Sinus Rhythm or Atrial Fibrillation

Appropriate Monitoring to Improve Sotalol Safety and Tolerability

Determining the Effects of a Hepatitis C Healthcare Provider Team on Sustained Virologic Response Rates in a Veteran Population

Fluid resuscitation in septic shock: Fluid balance as a prognostic factor

Outcomes of a Pharmacist Led Hospital Discharge and Polypharmacy Clinic

Mortality Risk Associated with Methicillin-resistant and Methicillin-sensitive Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia

Evaluation of Prolonged Antibiotic Therapy for Clostridium Difficile Due to Repeat Toxin PCR Testing

Antimicrobial Utilization Benchmarking

Effect of Clinical Pharmacist Intervention on A1c Reduction in Patients with Type II Diabetes in a Rural Setting

Clinical outcomes in veteran patients with Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia

Retrospective Chart Review of Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Patients with Asymptomatic Bacteriuria Undergoing Traumatic Genitourinary Procedures: An Effort to Determine Appropriate Antimicrobial Prophylactic Duration

Prediction of Invasive Candidiasis in a Veteran Population (PIVET):Validation of the Candida Score

Beta Blockers for the Prevention of Post Cardiac Surgery Development of Atrial Fibrillation

Impact of Long Term Opioid Therapy on Functional Status Among Chronic Pain Patients

Effect of Clinical Pharmacist Intervention on Hemoglobin A1c Reduction Compared to Primary Care Providers in an Outpatient Women’s Clinic

Effect of Clinical Pharmacist on A1C reduction in an Outpatient Rural Setting Compared to Traditional Management by a Primary Care Provider.

Implementation of a Medicine Discharge Clinic and Outcomes

Appropriate Monitoring to Improve Amiodarone Safety and Tolerability

The Effects of Albiglutide in Addition to Basal/Bolus Insulin Therapy in Veterans with Uncontrolled Type II Diabetes Mellitus

Comparison of Hemoglobin A1c Reduction in Veteran Patients with Type II Diabetes Managed by Clinical Pharmacists Compared to Nurse Practitioners in a Rural Setting

Comparison of Hemoglobin A1c Reduction in Patients with Type II Diabetes Managed by Clinical Pharmacists versus Primary Care Providers

VAMP-IT: Veteran Antiarrhythmic Monitoring Program-Improving Therapy

Rates of Venous Thromboembolism in Hospitalized Patients Receiving Unfractionated Heparin Thrice Daily in Higher Versus Lower BMI Patients

Outcomes of a Pharmacist-Led Transitional Care Clinic (TCC)

Assessment of Diabetes Outcome Disparities Between Male and Female Veterans Effect of Clinical Pharmacists on Hemoglobin A1c Reduction in an Outpatient Ambulatory Care Women’s Clinic

Risk of Venous Thromboembolism on Thrice Daily Subcutaneous Unfractionated Heparin in a Higher Versus Lower BMI Hospitalized Veteran Population

Evaluation of Proton Pump Inhibitors’ Association with QT Prolongation

Impact of beta lactam allergies on antimicrobial selection in an outpatient setting

Impact of beta lactam allergies on antimicrobial selection in an inpatient setting

Evaluation of Bisphosphonate Use in Multiple Myeloma Patients

Safety profile of apixaban versus warfarin in Veterans with chronic kidney disease

Evaluation of Opioid Use Reduction in Patients with High Morphine Equivalent Daily Doses (MEDD)

Assessment of pre-admission use of calcium channel blockers versus beta blockers in patients admitted with sepsis

Vitamin C, Thiamine and Hydrocortisone in the Treatment of Veteran Patients with a Primary Diagnosis of Septic Shock

Clinical impact and cost analysis of a beta lactam allergy assessment protocol in a Veteran population

PRescribing Alpha blockers Including praZosin in the Elderly: the PRAIZE safety study

Safety outcomes of atorvastatin 80mg versus atorvastatin 40mg in a veteran population

Reduction of Opioid and Benzodiazepine Combination Program Outcomes

Safety comparison of factor Xa inhibitors and warfarin in patient with cirrhosis

Assessment of adverse effects of zolpidem, zaleplon, eszopiclone in a veteran population

Efficacy comparison of SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP1 agonists in patients with poorly controlled diabetes

The role of sodium bicarbonate in cardiac arrest patients

Assessment of Renal Outcomes with Empagliflozin Use in a Veteran Population with Type 2 Diabetes

Effects of Intravenous Iron in Patients with Heart Failure

Assessment of Heart Failure Outcomes in Patients on DPP4 Inhibitors Alogliptin and Saxagliptin

Treatment of Candidemia with Micafungin in Higher Versus Lower BMI patients

Safety and efficacy of DOACs in the obese population

Impact of Beta Lactam Allergy Assessment Protocol in a Veteran Population

Transitioning from oral aripiprazole to depot injection: clinical questions answered

Comparison of combined therapy with metronidazole versus piperacillin/tazobactam on postoperative infectious outcomes in acute cholecystitis patients undergoing cholecystectomy in a veteran population

Steroids in non-critically ill hospitalized patients with COVID-19 on supplemental oxygen

Impact of Pharmacist-driven Stewardship Efforts in the Emergency Department and Outpatients Clinics

The Effect of Lactic Acidosis on Norepinephrine Efficacy and the Need for Vasopressin Therapy in Patients with Septic Shock

Intravenous Iron Replacement in Hospitalized Heart Failure Patients

Outcomes of a Pharmacist-Led Telehealth Clinic for Spinal Cord Injury Patients

Assessment of renal outcomes with empagliflozin use in a veteran population with diabetic kidney disease

Effect of Fluid Resuscitation Volume on Outcomes in Septic Patients with Heart Failure

Improvement in pneumococcal and herpes zoster vaccination rates of persons with chronic inflammatory disease on biologic immunosuppressive medications: A quality improvement project Principal Investigator: Debendra Pattanaik

Co-investigators: D. Pattanaik, M. Swims, S. Neil, J. Bennett, B. Postlethwaite, C. Chapman

List of Resident Medication Use Evaluations Completed in last 5 years

Erythropoietin Use

Colchicine Prescribing at VAMC

Evaluation of Metoclopramide Use

Dronedarone in Patients with Heart Failure

Incidence of Thrombosis with use of Megestrol

Pneumococcal Vaccines

Opioid-Induced Hypogonadism

Time to First Dose (“NOW”) Antibiotics

Evaluation of Niacin Use

Monitoring Frequency for Spironolactone and Eplerenone

Metformin Prescriptions in Patients with Serum Creatinine Greater than 1.5

Memantine in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease

Testosterone Use in a Veteran Population

Nitrofurantoin Use in a Veteran Population

Effect of Oral Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) in Combination with Topical Diclofenac Gel

Vancomycin Dosing - Without Levels, Without Documentation

Tolerance of Beta-Lactam Antibiotics After Entry of Beta-Lactam Allergy

Evaluation of Metoclopramide Use

Effect on INR Control with Conversion to New Generic Warfarin Formulation

Time to Administration of Now Doses of Vancomycin and Piperacillin-Tazobactam among Inpatients at the Memphis VAMC

Prescribing of Immediate Acting Antiepileptic Drugs

Drug Use Evaluation of Triple Antithrombotic Therapy

Evaluating First Dose (“NOW”) of Vancomycin and Zosyn

Time to First Dose (“NOW”) Antibiotics