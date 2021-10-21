Pharmacy Residency Application Procedure and Contact Information

All of your application documents will need to uploaded to PhORCAS. For more information: www.ashp.org/phorcas.



PhORCAS application requirements for all programs:

Curriculum vitae

College of pharmacy transcripts

Letter of intent (limited to 1 page)

Minimum of three (3) Letters of Recommendation (clinical preferred)

PGY1 Application Requirements

Application requirements: U.S. Citizenship, PharmD from ACPE-accredited college of pharmacy

Application due: December 31st

ASHP Program Code: 54200

NMS Match Code: 190213

PGY2 Internal Medicine Application Requirements

Application requirements: U.S. Citizenship, PharmD from ACPE-accredited college of pharmacy, completion of ASHP-accredited PGY1 residency program, licensure as a practicing pharmacist

Application due: January 4th

ASHP Program Code: 54035

NMS Match Code: 701056

PGY2 Ambulatory Care Application Requirements

Application requirements: U.S. Citizenship, PharmD from ACPE-accredited college of pharmacy, completion of ASHP-accredited PGY1 residency program, licensure as a practicing pharmacist

Application due: December 31st

ASHP Program Code: 54053

NMS Match Code: 735465

For more information about the PGY1 or PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program, please contact:

Joshua Sullivan, PharmD, BCACP, BCPS, BCGP

Associate Chief, Clinical Pharmacy Programs

PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director

PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director

Memphis VA Medical Center

1030 Jefferson Ave

Memphis, TN

Phone: 901-577-7100

Email: josh.sullivan@va.gov

For more information about the PGY2 Internal Medicine Residency Program, please contact:

Tenley E. Ryan, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Internal Medicine/Transitions of Care

Memphis VA Medical Center

1030 Jefferson Ave

Memphis, TN

Phone: 901-523-8990 x6720

Email: tenley.ryan@va.gov