Pharmacy Residency Application Procedure and Contact Information

Application Process The Memphis VA Residency Programs participate in the ASHP-associated Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) for applications and the National Matching Service (NMS) for the residency matching process.

All of your application documents will need to uploaded to PhORCAS. For more information: www.ashp.org/phorcas.

PhORCAS application requirements for all programs: 

  • Curriculum vitae
  • College of pharmacy transcripts
  • Letter of intent (limited to 1 page)
  • Minimum of three (3) Letters of Recommendation (clinical preferred)

PGY1 Application Requirements

Application requirements: U.S. Citizenship, PharmD from ACPE-accredited college of pharmacy

Application due: December 31st

ASHP Program Code: 54200
NMS Match Code: 190213

PGY2 Internal Medicine Application Requirements

Application requirements: U.S. Citizenship, PharmD from ACPE-accredited college of pharmacy, completion of ASHP-accredited PGY1 residency program, licensure as a practicing pharmacist
Application due: January 4th 

ASHP Program Code: 54035
NMS Match Code: 701056

PGY2 Ambulatory Care Application Requirements

Application requirements: U.S. Citizenship, PharmD from ACPE-accredited college of pharmacy, completion of ASHP-accredited PGY1 residency program, licensure as a practicing pharmacist
Application due: December 31st

ASHP Program Code: 54053
NMS Match Code: 735465

Contact Information

For more information about the PGY1 or PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program, please contact:

Joshua Sullivan, PharmD, BCACP, BCPS, BCGP
Associate Chief, Clinical Pharmacy Programs
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director
Memphis VA Medical Center
1030 Jefferson Ave
Memphis, TN
Phone: 901-577-7100
Email: josh.sullivan@va.gov

For more information about the PGY2 Internal Medicine Residency Program, please contact:

Tenley E. Ryan, PharmD, BCPS
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Internal Medicine/Transitions of Care
Memphis VA Medical Center
1030 Jefferson Ave
Memphis, TN
Phone: 901-523-8990 x6720
Email: tenley.ryan@va.gov

