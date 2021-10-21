Pharmacy Residency Application Procedure and Contact Information
Application Process The Memphis VA Residency Programs participate in the ASHP-associated Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) for applications and the National Matching Service (NMS) for the residency matching process.
All of your application documents will need to uploaded to PhORCAS. For more information: www.ashp.org/phorcas.
PhORCAS application requirements for all programs:
- Curriculum vitae
- College of pharmacy transcripts
- Letter of intent (limited to 1 page)
- Minimum of three (3) Letters of Recommendation (clinical preferred)
PGY1 Application Requirements
Application requirements: U.S. Citizenship, PharmD from ACPE-accredited college of pharmacy
Application due: December 31st
ASHP Program Code: 54200
NMS Match Code: 190213
PGY2 Internal Medicine Application Requirements
Application requirements: U.S. Citizenship, PharmD from ACPE-accredited college of pharmacy, completion of ASHP-accredited PGY1 residency program, licensure as a practicing pharmacist
Application due: January 4th
ASHP Program Code: 54035
NMS Match Code: 701056
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Application Requirements
Application requirements: U.S. Citizenship, PharmD from ACPE-accredited college of pharmacy, completion of ASHP-accredited PGY1 residency program, licensure as a practicing pharmacist
Application due: December 31st
ASHP Program Code: 54053
NMS Match Code: 735465
Contact Information
For more information about the PGY1 or PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program, please contact:
Joshua Sullivan, PharmD, BCACP, BCPS, BCGP
Associate Chief, Clinical Pharmacy Programs
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director
Memphis VA Medical Center
1030 Jefferson Ave
Memphis, TN
Phone: 901-577-7100
Email: josh.sullivan@va.gov
For more information about the PGY2 Internal Medicine Residency Program, please contact:
Tenley E. Ryan, PharmD, BCPS
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Internal Medicine/Transitions of Care
Memphis VA Medical Center
1030 Jefferson Ave
Memphis, TN
Phone: 901-523-8990 x6720
Email: tenley.ryan@va.gov