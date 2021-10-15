Bruce W. Carter Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Bruce W. Carter Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
1201 Northwest 16th Street
Miami, FL 33125-1624
Intersection:
NW 12th Ave and NW 16th St.
Coordinates:
25°47'27.46"N 80°13'5.25"W