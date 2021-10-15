 Skip to Content
Bruce W. Carter Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Download Bruce W. Carter Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (Lake Nona) Floor Maps (GIF)

GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:
Bruce W. Carter Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
1201 Northwest 16th Street
Miami, FL 33125-1624

Intersection:
NW 12th Ave and NW 16th St.
Coordinates:
25°47'27.46"N 80°13'5.25"W

Miami first floor
