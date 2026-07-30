Chaplain services

Miami VA's chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as Veterans and their families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection and scheduled services.

Mission Statement

Educating, Collaborating & Innovating transformative spiritual care by compassionately connecting the sacred, imparting hope and grace, through reconciliation that empowers purpose in living.

Vision Statement

“Transformed by the sacred.” VA Miami Chaplain Service will be a recognized first-class continuum spiritual care program, that is integrated into all aspects of healthcare by spiritual and culturally competent chaplains.

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains engage within the sacred space of Veterans and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, spiritual community clergy collaborations are provided. Our clinical Chaplains support and protect the Veterans 1st Amendment rights to the free exercise of religion, as well as, protection from religious influence. Chaplains provide services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Community Outreach

Religious and Spiritual Support

Spiritual Awareness Groups

Weddings

Clinical Pastoral Education

“Transformed by the process.” Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) is an educational experience for qualified candidates who learn through the action-reflection-action (ARA) process as they engage Veterans. (C) Clinical (P) Pastoral (E) Education is a “core requirement” for all VA chaplaincy work. CPE is a multi-faith professional education experience for spiritual and pastoral care providers in health care settings. It is the specialized clinical training, for clergy and chaplains to become Board-certified Chaplains, required by professional organizations.

To register for CPE visit The Institute for Clinical Pastoral Training.

Information on board certification can be found at the NAVAC: The National Association of Veterans Affairs Chaplains.

Worship services

Protestant Worship- Sunday at 9:00am, Main Chapel

Catholic Mass- Sunday at 11:30am, Main Chapel

Wednesday Mass at 11:30am, Catholic Chapel

Adoration Service- Wednesday following Mass until 1500

Confession facilitated before and after Mass