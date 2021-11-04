Veterans Day 2021 - South Florida

The Miami VA is proud to support Veterans Day Events hosted throughout South Florida in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties.

VETERANS DAY EVENTS 2021

Miami-Dade County

Miami Beach Veterans Day Parade

Nov. 11: 11:11 am – Ocean Drive. Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Drive – Wreath Laying Ceremony and Picnic veteransday@miamibeachfl.gov

Homestead Veterans Day Parade

Nov. 11: 11 a.m. – Krome Avenue to Campbell Drive, ending at Losner Park for ceremony and event louismelara@keyes.com

Miami Lakes Veterans Parade

Nov. 7: 10 a.m. – 6075 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes, FL 33014

pastoraa@miamilakes-fl.gov

Miami Dade College

Nov. 8: 11 a.m. – Wolfson Campus, Veteran Center Room 1263. RSVP Required: lcarbajo@mdc.edu

Barry University

Nov. 11: 9:15 a.m. – Peace Pole near the Chapel.

VFW Post 4127 – Homestead

Nov. 13: 1 p.m. –Vietnam Veterans will be recognized, please RSVP

vfwpost4127@yahoo.com

Camp Matecumbe – Miami-Dade Parks

Nov. 13: 9 a.m. - Salute to Service – Volunteer Opportunity to help build community garden. Register: www.iaminvolved.org

FIU Vietnam War Commemoration

Nov. 10: 9:30 a.m. –Vietnam Veterans will be recognized, please RSVP. Room 160 in Student Academic Success Center. Register www.rubio.senate.gov

War Words – Performance at Adrienne Arsht Center

Nov. 10: 8 p.m. - Free Tickets for Veterans are available at https://www.vettix.org/ (free account registration required) or available for purchase from the Adrienne Arsht Center https://www.arshtcenter.org/.

Saint Thomas University Veterans Day Ceremony

Nov. 9: 11 a.m. – Salute to student Veterans.

Broward County



Fort Lauderdale Veteran Family Day

Nov. 6: 11 a.m.-2p.m, Reverend Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park, 2520 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale.

Broward County Library’s Vet’s Fest

Nov. 6-24, Broward County Library. Free online and in-person events. Multiple locations. bit.ly/2ZniqTT

Hollywood Veteran Barbeque

Nov. 8-10: Voucher program in place of an in-person event. The City of Hollywood Department of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts celebrates local Hollywood veterans with a meal at a Hollywood restaurant by obtaining a voucher. Military ID/DD214 is required. Vouchers must be picked up Nov. 8-10 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Administration Office, 1405 S. 28th Ave., Hollywood. Veterans must RSVP to obtain a free meal voucher by calling 954-921-3404. bit.ly/3mfer4J

Davie/Cooper City Hero’s Flag Project

Nov. 9-14, Fireman’s Park, Orange Drive. View the display, presented by the Davie/Cooper City Rotary Club Foundation. Flags were purchased for display by loved ones to represent their hero. For more information about the project, email michaelhroland@gmail.com

Coral Springs Veterans Day Ceremony

Nov. 11: 10:45–11:45 a.m., Veterans Park, 8601 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs. Presented by The Veterans Coalition of Coral Springs and the City of Coral Springs. bit.ly/3m8xopz

Cooper City Veterans Day Ceremony

Nov. 11: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Memorial Park, between City Hall and the Community Center, 9090 SW 50 Place, Cooper City. BZickar@coopercityfl.org or call 954-434-4300, #272.

Davie Veterans Day Ceremony

Nov.11, 10-11:30 a.m., Veterans Park, 5750 SW 39th St., Davie. There will be satellite parking at the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds with a shuttle bus service to the event.

Lauderhill Salute to Our Veterans

Nov. 11: 4:30 p.m., Veterans Park, 7600 NW 50th St., Lauderhill.

Margate Veteran’s Day Ceremony

Nov. 11: 10:30 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, 7044 NW First St., Margate. Honor military veterans for their dedicated and loyal service to the country. 954-972-6458. margatefl.com.

Miramar Veterans Day

Nov. 11: 10–11 a.m., Veteran’s Memorial Park, 6405 Arbor Drive, Miramar. Guest speakers, Honor Guard presentation of the colors, and refreshments. 954-602-3178.

Pembroke Pines Veterans Day Ceremony

Nov. 11: Noon-1:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines. Featuring a presentation of colors, musical performances, and guest speakers. For more information visit ppines.com or call the Special Events office at 954-392-2116.

Sunrise Veterans Day 2021 Ceremony

Nov. 11: Sunrise Civic Center Theatre and Art Gallery, 10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise. A special tribute to U.S. military service personnel. The ceremony will feature a three-round volley, distinguished speakers, the presentation of colors, and more. 954-746-3670. bit.ly/3Cfm1Sq

Tamarac Veterans Day

Nov. 11: 10:30 a.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 7825 Southgate Blvd., Tamarac. Special guest speakers and the unveiling of a new veterans’ honor wall panel will be presented. 954-597-3620. tamarac.org/specialevents

Wilton Manors Veterans Day Ceremony

Nov. 11: 11 a.m., Hagen Park Community Center, Wilton Manors. Hear stories and letters home from soldiers in each of the U.S. wars, hosted by the City of Wilton Manors Leisure Services Department. bit.ly/3mdEZmF

Weston Veterans Day Family Celebration

Nov. 13: 2-6 p.m., Bonaventure Town Center Club, 16690 Saddle Club Road, Weston. Complimentary burgers and dogs along with live music and face painting. Space limited. Reservation required. bit.ly/3GeB5lL

Davie Veterans Day Celebration

Nov. 14: 2-5 p.m., Tree Tops Park, 3900 SW 100th Ave., Davie. A family-friendly event is open to the public. There will be music, games, prizes, and food. Catered meals by Mission BBQ must be purchased in advance. A ceremony will honor military veterans. bit.ly/3bbfJrc

