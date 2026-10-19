Miami VA Announces New Healthcare System Executive

PRESS RELEASE

October 19, 2026

Miami, FL - Miami, Fla. — The Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Seth Spector, as the Executive Director of the Miami VA Healthcare System, Miami, FL.,

which serves approximately 63,000 Veterans. More than 3,000 employees provide services at nine sites of care, including a level-1B complexity medical center in Miami and eight community-based clinics located in Deerfield, Hollywood, Homestead, Key Largo, Key West, Miami, Pembroke Pines, and Sunrise.

“We are thrilled with this appointment of Dr. Seth Spector” said David Dunning, Executive Director of VA’s Health Service Area 2.3, which includes the Miami VA. “His proven leadership qualities and experience will be an asset for the facility, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve.”

Dr. Spector has served as acting Executive Director for the Miami VA since February 2026. Previously, he served as the chief of staff of the Miami VA since 2022 and chief of surgery from 2005-2022.

Dr. Spector started his VA career in 2003 as a full-time surgeon but spent many years at the West Haven VA in Connecticut as a resident where he developed his passion for caring for Veterans. He graduated from Boston University and then attended Boston University School of Medicine and completed residency training in General Surgery at Yale University and Surgical Oncology fellowship at the University of Miami.

To learn more information about the Miami VA Healthcare System, please visit Miami VA Health Care I Veterans Affairs.