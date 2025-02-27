Miami VA announces state-of-the-art TrueBeam radiation therapy system

PRESS RELEASE

February 27, 2025

Miami , FL — The Miami VA Healthcare System is proud to announce the arrival of the TrueBeam radiation therapy system (pictured).

The new addition offers Veterans access to an advanced, high-precision cancer treatment. The system features a high definition multileaf collimator that delivers targeted radiation to tumors while protecting surrounding healthy tissues. This cutting-edge technology allows for faster, more accurate treatments and expands the types of cancers the Miami VA can treat in-house.

The excitement of the expansion is shared among the staff. “When I first started here 13 years ago, we primarily treated prostate and lung cancers,” said Vidya Persaud, Administrative Officer for the Radiation Oncology unit. “Now, there isn’t a cancer we can’t treat.”

This milestone reflects the Miami VA’s ongoing commitment to providing Veterans with top-quality care within the VA’s integrated health system, by ensuring they have access to the latest technology and comprehensive support services.

The TrueBeam radiation therapy system is now fully operational and available to eligible Veteran patients.

For more information, contact the Miami VA Public Affairs Office.