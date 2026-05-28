PRESS RELEASE

May 28, 2026

Miami, FL - Miami, FL – Miami VA HCS has received additional funding for Non-recurring Maintenance(NRM) projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding for the initially planned 2026 NRM projects in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for Miami VA HCS in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

EHRM Infrastructure upgrades which is preparing for the new electronic health record

Perform Study to Identify A307 Bolts on Steam and Hot Water Piping Systems to allow upgrades and replacements

Replace Duct work and piping and conduct duct cleaning in building 1

Design and Replace Miami VAHS BLDG1 Roof

“This funding allows Miami VA HCS to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in [Miami Flordia],” said Dr. Seth Spector, Acting Executive Director, Miami VA HCS.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

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