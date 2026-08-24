Veteran Care Coordinators
VA Miami Health Care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Veteran care coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family. Veteran care coordinators can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, assist with complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services.
Connect with a care coordinator
Heather M. Cherry
Care Coordinator
VA Miami health care
Phone:
Policies and practices to know
Our Care Coordinator can help you get started with the below:
Visitation: A family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.
Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, and significant others.
Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves.
Documentation in medical records: We maintain the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, etc.
Our Veteran care coordinators can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, assist with connection to the Veteran Experience Office to handle complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services for Veterans.